2018 Fall Sports: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne War Eagles

× The 2018 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Mike Fuss, Mike Johnson, Chris Becker, Logan Duers, Jimmy Kelleher, Colby Hoolihan, William Mitcham; (row 2) Shane Clarke, Cameron Duers, Sean Butkowski, Cole Clarke, Tico Cardenas, Andrew Warner, Nick Lent; (row 3) Scottie Austin, Colin McCabe, Isaiah Burnett, Christian Zyniecki, Connor Johnson, Kevin Mason; (row 4) Jake Shearer, Dillon McCabe, Ashton Osborne and Mike Springer. Not pictured: A.C. Gambino. Photo by Thom Randall

WarEagle football adopts wily new offense

LAKE GEORGE | With two smart, analytical athletes ready to take on the quarterback duties for the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football team, coach Jeff Bennett is adopting a new offense that’s likely to keep opposing defenses perplexed.

He’s preparing his two quarterbacks — Michael Johnson and Cole Clarke — to engineer a “flexbone” offense that gives the dual playmakers an array of options in who will carry the ball.

“The flexbone spreads the competing defense out, which allows us to effectively attack from the perimeter,” Bennett said. “I played against it in college, and I hated it — it’s brutal!”

Bennett said he trusts Johnson and Clarke to make savvy split-second decisions that will result in the team gaining the yardage it needs to win game after game this season.

“These two guys are street-smart — or shall I call it game-smart,” he continued. “Johnson has great speed and quickness — and a very high IQ.”

Last season, the WarEagles ended up with a 4-5 win-loss record in the highly competitive Class C Northern Division— not dreadful, but not where the WarEagles want to end up this year.

Among the standout athletes lost to graduation were lineman Matt Burrows, as well as running backs Addison Kelly and Clay Moody who were also key on defense.

Returning veteran players include offensive lineman Chris Becker who has both impressive size and speed; wide receiver Shane Clarke who is strong and has “excellent hands,” Bennett said; running and defensive back Logan Duers who is very fast and is known to be tough; and offensive lineman and linebacker A.C. Gambino who the coach says “has excellent strength and a great nose for the football.”

Also, pivotal in the lineup is fullback/linebacker Jimmy Kelleher, the coach said.

“Jimmy’s got incredible strength, speed and desire,” he said.

The coach described lineman Colby Hoolihan as a vocal player and a tenacious blocker with great footwork. Lineman Dillon McGrath, he said, has “monster size with excellent feet.”

Bennett added that lineman William Mitcham was “farm-strong and very tough.”

He concluded his roster review by noting that wide receiver and defensive back Andrew Warner “has excellent speed and toughness.”

Bennett continued that the players are all working hard to be highly competitive.

“They love the game of football and the team chemistry seems very good,” he said, describing the players as intently focused on their skill development and their respective roles.

“They’re very vocal, physical and fast,” he added.

The players grasp the strategies involved in football, and they are striving to improve, he continued.

“They’re really working on the mental aspect of the game,” he said, predicting a successful season.