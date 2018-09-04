2018 Falls Sports: AuSable Valley Patriots

AuSable Valley Sport Schedule
FOOTBALL
Friday, Aug. 31 — v. Beekmantown
Friday, Sept. 7 — v. Plattsburgh High
Saturday, Sept. 15 — at Saranac Lake
Friday, Sept. 21 — v. Saranac
Saturday, Sept. 29 — at Peru
Friday, Oct. 5 — at Moriah
Friday, Oct. 12 — v. Ticonderoga
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Saranac Lake
Thursday, Sept. 6 — v. Peru
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — at Lake Placid
Thursday, Sept. 13 — v. Northern Adirondack
Monday, Sept. 17 — v. Plattsburgh High
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Northeastern Clinton
Thursday, Sept. 20 — v. Beekmantown
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at Saranac
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — v. Saranac Lake
Thursday, Oct. 4 — at Peru
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Lake Placid
Thursday, Oct. 11 — at Northern Adirondack
Monday, Oct. 15 — v. Northeastern Clinton
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Beekmantown
Thursday, Oct. 18 — v. Saranac
Tuesday, Oct. 23 — at Plattsburgh High
SOCCER
Wednesday, Sept. 5 — at Beekmantown
Monday, Sept. 9 — at Saranac
Wednesday, Sept. 12 — v. Saranac Lake
Friday, Sept. 14 — v. Plattsburgh High
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — v. Northeastern Clinton
Thursday, Sept. 20 — at Peru
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. Beekmantown
Monday, Oct. 1 — v. Saranac
Wednesday, Oct. 3 — at Saranac Lake
Friday, Oct. 5 — at Plattsburgh High
Wednesday, Oct. 10 — at Northeastern Clinton
Friday, Oct. 12 — v. Peru
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — v. Beekmantown
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — v. Saranac
Thursday, Sept. 13 — at Saranac Lake
Monday, Sept. 17 — at Plattsburgh High
Wednesday, Sept. 19 — at Northeastern Clinton
Friday, Sept. 21 — v. Peru
Monday, Sept. 24 — at Beekmantown
Friday, Sept. 28 — at Saranac
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — v. Saranac Lake
Thursday, Oct. 4 — v. Plattsburgh High
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Northeastern Clinton
Thursday, Oct. 11 — at Peru
CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday, Sept. 4 v. Northeastern Clinton and Seton Catholic
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — at Peru
Saturday, Sept. 15 — Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) invitational at PSUC Field House
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Elizabethtown Keene Moriah Westport combined (EKMW) combined, to be determined
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. Plattsburgh High and Saranac Lake
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at Seton Catholic
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — at Ticonderoga
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Lake Placid
Tuesday, Oct. 23 — at Saranac Lake
Saturday, Oct. 27 — CVAC meet at Cadyville Recreation Park
Friday, Nov. 2 — sectionals, PSUC Field House
GIRLS SWIMMING
Friday, Sept. 14 — at Peru quad meet
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — v. Moriah
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. Plattsburgh High
Friday, Sept. 28 — at Plattsburgh High
Friday, Oct. 5 — at Plattsburgh High quad meet
Friday, Oct. 12 — v. Peru
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Peru
Thursday, Oct. 18 — at AuSable Valley quad meet
Thursday, Oct. 25 — sectionals at AuSable Valley