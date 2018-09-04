2018 Falls Sports: AuSable Valley Patriots

AuSable Valley Sport Schedule

FOOTBALL

Friday, Aug. 31 — v. Beekmantown

Friday, Sept. 7 — v. Plattsburgh High

Saturday, Sept. 15 — at Saranac Lake

Friday, Sept. 21 — v. Saranac

Saturday, Sept. 29 — at Peru

Friday, Oct. 5 — at Moriah

Friday, Oct. 12 — v. Ticonderoga

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Saranac Lake

Thursday, Sept. 6 — v. Peru

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — at Lake Placid

Thursday, Sept. 13 — v. Northern Adirondack

Monday, Sept. 17 — v. Plattsburgh High

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Northeastern Clinton

Thursday, Sept. 20 — v. Beekmantown

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at Saranac

Tuesday, Oct. 2 — v. Saranac Lake

Thursday, Oct. 4 — at Peru

Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Lake Placid

Thursday, Oct. 11 — at Northern Adirondack

Monday, Oct. 15 — v. Northeastern Clinton

Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Beekmantown

Thursday, Oct. 18 — v. Saranac

Tuesday, Oct. 23 — at Plattsburgh High

SOCCER

Wednesday, Sept. 5 — at Beekmantown

Monday, Sept. 9 — at Saranac

Wednesday, Sept. 12 — v. Saranac Lake

Friday, Sept. 14 — v. Plattsburgh High

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — v. Northeastern Clinton

Thursday, Sept. 20 — at Peru

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. Beekmantown

Monday, Oct. 1 — v. Saranac

Wednesday, Oct. 3 — at Saranac Lake

Friday, Oct. 5 — at Plattsburgh High

Wednesday, Oct. 10 — at Northeastern Clinton

Friday, Oct. 12 — v. Peru

GIRLS SOCCER

Tuesday, Sept. 4 — v. Beekmantown

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — v. Saranac

Thursday, Sept. 13 — at Saranac Lake

Monday, Sept. 17 — at Plattsburgh High

Wednesday, Sept. 19 — at Northeastern Clinton

Friday, Sept. 21 — v. Peru

Monday, Sept. 24 — at Beekmantown

Friday, Sept. 28 — at Saranac

Tuesday, Oct. 2 — v. Saranac Lake

Thursday, Oct. 4 — v. Plattsburgh High

Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Northeastern Clinton

Thursday, Oct. 11 — at Peru

CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday, Sept. 4 v. Northeastern Clinton and Seton Catholic

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — at Peru

Saturday, Sept. 15 — Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) invitational at PSUC Field House

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Elizabethtown Keene Moriah Westport combined (EKMW) combined, to be determined

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. Plattsburgh High and Saranac Lake

Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at Seton Catholic

Tuesday, Oct. 9 — at Ticonderoga

Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Lake Placid

Tuesday, Oct. 23 — at Saranac Lake

Saturday, Oct. 27 — CVAC meet at Cadyville Recreation Park

Friday, Nov. 2 — sectionals, PSUC Field House

GIRLS SWIMMING

Friday, Sept. 14 — at Peru quad meet

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — v. Moriah

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. Plattsburgh High

Friday, Sept. 28 — at Plattsburgh High

Friday, Oct. 5 — at Plattsburgh High quad meet

Friday, Oct. 12 — v. Peru

Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Peru

Thursday, Oct. 18 — at AuSable Valley quad meet

Thursday, Oct. 25 — sectionals at AuSable Valley