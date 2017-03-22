×
Photo provided
TICONDEROGA – The Grades 4/5 Boys Team at St. Mary’s School in Ticonderoga members are, from back: Brooklyn Huestis, Coach Tina Lauzon, Ian Lender; and (front): Brady Leerkes, Collin Lauzon and Carter Thatcher.
Photo provided
