56 ‘campers’ arrive in Lake Placid for Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp

Campers will play hockey, speak with members of the 1980 Olympic Hockey Team in Lake Placid.

LAKE PLACID — On March 26, 56 campers arrived, in Lake Placid to participate in the four-day long, third annual Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp.

These campers come from as far away as South Africa and Slovenia to Long Island, and range in age from 21 to 68 years old.

While in the two-time Olympic village, they will spend the entire time playing hockey, hanging out with and listening to stories told by 14 players from the famed 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team.

It was 37 years ago that this group of mostly college age hockey players defeated the favored Soviet Union 4-3, in the game that’s known world-wide as the “Miracle on Ice,” en-route to the improbable Olympic gold medal.

The 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team players taking part in the camp include Bill Baker, Neal Broten, Dave Christian, Jim Craig, Mike Eruzione, John Harrington, Steve Janaszak, Mark Johnson, Ken Morrow, Mark Pavlich, Mike Ramsey, Buzz Schneider, Eric Stroebel and Mark Wells. Other members from the famed squad participating in the camp include the team’s assistant coach Craig Patrick and the team’s athletic trainer during the 1980 winter Games Gary Smith.

The campers were picked up from Albany International Airport and transported to Lake Placid via motor coach. While in Lake Placid, they’ll receive hockey instruction and play games while spending four nights at the High Peaks Resort.

To learn more about the Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp visit miracleonicefantasycamp.com.