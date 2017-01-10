A Grand Knight: Murray scores 1,000th as Seton takes MVAC control

× Seton Catholic swing man Kevin Murray rises for a shot in the third quarter of the Knight’s Jan. 6 game against Willsboro which he would hit to score his 1,000th career point. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WILLSBORO — Halftime came at a good point for the Seton Catholic Knights.

With Kevin Murray sitting two points away from 1,000 for his career, even the senior swing man admitted he has started to push things a little too hard.

“I was a little winded toward the end of the half from pushing the ball so halftime was a great time to get my wind back, regain some composure and get ready for the second half,” Murray said.

“I think it was one of those things where we could go in and talk about the team and what we could do in the second half,” coach Larry Converse said.

After the adjustments, the Knights ran their offense for a couple possessions before Murray was able to cut through the defenders and put up a floating jumper from eight feet out, which kissed off the backboard and through the rim for the milestone moment as part of a Seton Catholic 56-50 win over the Willsboro Warriors Jan. 6.

“I have looked up to some of those players on the 1,000-point list,” Murray said. “To add my name to that list is something special.”

Murray, who came into the game at 988 career points, hit his first two shots of the game.

“I thought it was going to come easy at that point, but I missed a few shots after that,” he said. “I knew I had to keep going to the basket and get my shots. I gained more confidence and I knew my teammates trusted me to score the ball.”

“He has made us so much better this year doing the little things,” Converse said. “He is the rudder of the ship and how he goes, we go.”

KNIGHTS TAKE THE LEAD

Murray finished with 24 points in the game, and the Knights would end up needing all of them, as they saw a 22-point lead evaporate over the late third and fourth quarters to where the Warriors had the ball and a chance to tie the game at 51-48 with under two minutes remaining.

“It was a huge win and we knew it was going to be a battle coming in,” Murray said. “They came back and we were able to keep fighting. They beat us in two tough games last season and we wanted to get back on track against this team.”

“When they started shooting from all directions they started to go in,” Converse said. “Basketball is a fickle sport. We played them tight and it was back and forth last season. I thought we played good defense the first three quarters but in the fourth quarter we got into some foul trouble and went to zone. Then we had to go back to man when they started shooting threes all over.”

Neil Yang added 12 points for the Knights, including key three pointers early and clutch shooting late.

“It was an important game and we needed to come out strong in the first quarter,” Yang said. “I just focused on what I needed to do which was take the open shots when needed and make them so I could help my team.”

Tristin Turner scored 9 points for the Knights, with Dawson Pellerin adding 6 and Philip Yang 5.

For the Warriors, Trevor Bigelow scored 16 points while Jesse Hearn added 12, Mat Longware 10, Joseph King 8, Max Longware 2 and Warren Jackson 2.

With the win, the Knights take a one game lead over the Warriors for the top spot in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference Northern Division standings. The Knights finished the first half undefeated in league play.

“It gives us confidence but we know there is still a lot of work to do and its a long way to a sectional title,” Yang said.

“We need to keep improving everyday and really focus on the details,” said Murray. “We need to focus on the little things. Our goal is to win a sectional championship this year and we just have to keep working hard.”

Photos from this game, covered by sports editor Keith Lobdell and including shots of each of Kevin Murray’s baskets on his way to 1,000 in this game, can be found at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.