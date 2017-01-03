A night for McCabe, Long as AVCS Lady ‘Pats defeat Peru

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Madison McCabe and coach Roger Long celebrate career milestones after AuSable Valley’s win over Peru Dec. 27. For more pictures of this game, covered by sports editor Keith Lobdell visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

PERU — AuSable Valley coach Roger Long was apologetic when he and Madison McCabe came together for a picture following the Patriots’ 62-51 win over the Peru Lady Indians Dec. 27.

“I’m sorry you have to share the spotlight,” Long said, jokingly.

The duo, who have been together since McCabe’s eighth grade season, both reached career milestones in the win, as Ling reached the 200-win plateau for his career and McCabe went past the 1,000-point mark for her career.

“I have now had a 1,000-point scorer at every position on the floor,” said Long, whose last player to hit double digits was point guard Meghan Strong. Both McCabe and Strong were members of the Lady Patriot’s final four team.

For McCabe, the moment was one she has been thinking about since her first year on varsity, with help from her coach.

“Coach Long told me when he brought me up that if I practiced and worked hard, I could be a 1,000-point scorer,” she said. “I feel I have put in the work and have had great teammates around me to help me accomplish this.”

“She is a pure offensive threat,” Long said about McCabe. “She can score from anywhere on the court.”

McCabe proved that in the third quarter, hitting a three-pointer from the top of the key to give her team a 38-37 lead. On the next possession, McCabe called for the ball and started to drive down the lane.

“I lost it for a second, but I thought, there is no way I am losing this ball,” she said, referring to getting the ball back from a Peru defender in the lane and making her way to the basket.

“I knew this was it.”

McCabe scooped a shot up to the basket, drawing contact on the shot as it bounced off the backboard and through the rim to earn her career points 999 and 1,000.

“When the switch turns on, she can be unstoppable,” Long said.

McCabe finished with 31 points in the game, many coming in crunch time as the Indians kept closing the lead down thanks to the deep shooting of Sam Spear and Kiersten McCarthy.

Hannah Rondeau finished with 8 points for the Indians, while Nia Blaise and Lea Shay each scored 7 points and Dru Gravelle added 3.

“It was a good win for us,” Long said of his career milestone. “We don’t take a rest over the break, and we (had) three more games before we get back into the CVAC season.”

“Christmas break is never easy,” McCabe said. “Coach wants us to play tough competition over break to get ready for the second part of the season.”

Long started his coaching career at AuSable Valley as a modified coach, and has spent the past 18 years as the varsity coach.

“I have had great players and staff to support me, and hopefully I can have the same amount of support and success over the next 18 years,” he said.