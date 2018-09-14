After giving up first goal in over a year, Chazy earns win at Griffins

× Expand Chazy’s Tristan Conners scored the game-winning goal for the Chazy Eagles against the EL/W Griffins Sept. 10. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT | There is such a thing as moral victories.

While the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (EL/W) Griffins were turned away by top-ranked Chazy Sept. 10, they did something no Section VII/Class D team has done in 23 months — score a goal on the vaunted Eagles defense.

Hudson Stephens gave the Griffins a 1-0 lead off a direct kick in the 12th minute of play. According to Section VII soccer, it was the first goal scored against the Eagles by a Section VII/Class D team since Brett Juntunen of Northern Adirondack Central (NAC) in the 2016 Class D title game. The only other goals scored against the Eagles by a Class D team were by Fort Ann at the 2016 state semi-final and Mount Academy in the 2017 state final.

“I told them we were able to accomplish some good things tonight, like breaking their scoreless streak in league,” Griffins coach Evan George said. “In the first 20 minutes of the game we were able to do some things we wanted to do and got a great chance that we capitalized on.”

Chazy came back, however, as Riley Hansen chipped a ball over Griffin keeper Peter Vaiculius in the 38th minute and Tristan Conners scored off a head ball in the 55th minute with the game winner.

“I think we were able to put some things together and the goal right before halftime was big,” Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said. “We are a good team in the air this year, but there are some things to work on.”

Typical of the rivalry, Chazy held a 22-7 advantage in shots and controlled play at times. The Griffins were able to find some chances late in the game, but keeper Ben Norcross was able to make a key save and control the penalty area late to preserve the lead, making four saves on the day.

For EL/W, Brandon Tromblee made five saves early before being removed do to injury, while Vaiculius made 15 saves, including several at close range to keep the Griffins in the game during the middle 20 minutes of the first half.

In the other Division II game of the day, Nate Boule scored in the 90th minute of play as the Seton Catholic Knights scored a 2-1 overtime win against host Willsboro. Jared Ball scored for the Warriors, while Regan Arnold made 12 saves. Tyler Reid made eight saves for Seton Catholic.

While not playing a divisional game, NAC scored a 3-2 win over the Beekmantown Eagles as Brett Juntunen scored twice and Jimmy Lapoint had the game winner in the second half with Lucas Smart making nine saves. Kaden Kowalowski scored both goals for the Eagles, while Matt Wood made 13 saves.

In Division I, Peru and Plattsburgh High kept pace with each other, each scoring overtime victories as Francis Kneussle found the back of the net in the 86th minute to give Peru a 1-0 win over Saranac Lake, with Michael McBride making seven saves in the shutout and Zach Churco making seven for the Red Storm.

Trailing 1-0 on a Ryan O’Donnell goal for the Cougars, the Plattsburgh High Hornets rallied for a 2-1 win over Northeastern Clinton as Andrew Follmer scored the equalizer and Ryan Kavanaugh scored the golden goal in the first minute of overtime. Adam Darrah made four saves in the win.

The Saranac Chiefs scored a 5-0 win over AuSable Valley in the night’s other Division I game, as Cameron Duffield scored twice while the Chiefs also got goals from Zachary Rainville, Nikalas Hamel and Brexton Montville. Aiden Tallman led the Patriots in saves with six, while Alex Fournier had three.

In Division III, Cian Bresnahan scored the game-winning goal as the Schroon Lake Wildcats scored a 3-2 win over the Keene Beavers. Colin Bresnahan and Andrew Pelkey also scored for the Wildcats, while Ben Theunissen and Shevron Dick scored for Keene. Harrison Gereau made six saves in the win, while Sebastian Smith made three for Keene.

GIRLS SOCCER

It was a different story for the Schroon Lake Lady Wildcats, however, as Chazy scored a 6-0 win in inter-division play Sept. 10. Cate Langlois had two goals, while Willow Herz, Kyra Becker, Emily Moak and Hadley Lucas also scored. Olivia Rotella had four saves for the Eagles, with Emma Haneman making 20.

VOLLEYBALL

The Plattsburgh High Lady Hornets scored a 3-1 win over Northeastern Clinton Sept. 10, as Arianna Gowett and Bridget Melhorn put on a serving display, as Gowett had 11 aces and Melhorn contributed 10 more along with 16 assists. Hannah Giroux led the team with 14 digs, while Alexandra Hartnett led with six kills. Katera Poupore had 14 digs defensively and eight assists for the Cougars, while Sabrina Phair and Sydney Hunter each had three kills.