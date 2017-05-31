After playoff run ends, Lady Warriors anticipate a bright future

× Lake George softball team’s pitcher Rebecca Jaeger winds up to throw a pitch during a recent sectional tournament game against Warrensburg. Jaeger, a sophomore, is one of the area’s top pitchers, and she’s backed up by a talented squad of skilled athletes that will be returning for 2018 — likely to continue their record of success this season. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George softball team’s 2017 season — characterized by hard work, outstanding skill and steely determination — came to an end May 26 as they lost 0-1 to Greenville in the Section II Class C tournament finals.

Although Lake George had the bases loaded twice and a runner on third three times, hard-throwing Greenville pitcher Ava Fitzmaurice, her conference’s MVP, retired the remaining Warrior batters.

“Greenville had a very good, experienced pitcher that threw a good game,” Lake George coach Kyle Manny said. “We were able to make adjustments and load up the bases twice, but we just weren’t able to get the timely hits to win the game.”

The Warriors’ 17-3 season was full of accomplishment, however — and among the team’s players, not one of them is a senior. All this young but experienced talent will be returning next year, Manny said.

“We’re excited for the potential that exists in the coming years,” he said.

Manny said he was impressed how his players have been determined to win, regardless of circumstances or the prevailing score. He noted several come-from-behind victories, including their first sectional game, won under the pressure of two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning with a walk-off hit. He also mentioned a game in which his players got a final out in the bottom of the last inning, with the opponent’s winning run on base, in a full-count nail-biter.

“We’ve got a group of girls dedicated to the game, passionate about softball and who work extremely hard,” he said. “We won a lot of games that could have been very close — the girls always play right up to the final out, and that type of determination and tenacity is exciting to have back for at least another year.”

In the Class C semifinal two days earlier, Lake George upset top-seeded Greenwich 6-0 with 9 hits — 7 singles, 2 doubles and 4 runners left on base. In this game, Rachel Layton had a single and a double; Morgan Zilm had 2 singles, Tyler Bergman, 2 singles; Maddie Mann, a single and a double; and Julia Heunemann, a single.

Warrior pitcher — sophomore sensation Rebecca Jaeger, backed up with solid defense all over the diamond, contained Greenwich’s potent offense. The game was Lake George’s 14th consecutive victory.

Manny said that his team has exhibited the character that so many of Lake George’s sports teams have embodied for decades — a commitment to put their ultimate effort into every game. This attribute has led to various regional and state championships.

“It’s how we approach practice — a culture that our athletes have bought into, developing that mindset that they are capable of accomplishing great achievements — and our athletes have to put in the hard work to get there,” he said.