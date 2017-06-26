All-American Ritter joins women’s lacrosse coaching staff

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College officials announced the hiring of Katie Ritter, a graduate of the class of 2015, as the school’s assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

Ritter returns to Middlebury where she was a two-time All-American as a player.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katie back to Middlebury,” said head coach Kate Livesay. “As a player, she was an incredible leader and teammate. I am excited to see how her strengths as a player translate into her new role as a coach. I can’t think of anyone better to support our program as we move forward.”

“I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to return to Middlebury as an assistant coach,” said Ritter. “After playing for Coach Livesay when she was an assistant coach, my teammates and I benefited from her ability to bring out the best in us — both on and off the field. She is a terrific person and leader that I have an immense amount of respect for and I am very excited to work alongside her to open a new chapter in my career.”

Ritter served as the head coach of the Green Mountain girls’ lacrosse program during the summer of 2013. She joins the coaching ranks after spending time working for a consulting group in Boston for the last two years.

As a player in the Panther uniform, Ritter was a two-time All-American with First-Team Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) honors as a senior and third-team accolades following her rookie season. She was the 2012 NESCAC Rookie of the Year and was a three-time All-NESCAC selection and a four-time All-Region choice.

A captain her senior season, Ritter played in 76 career games with 75 starts over her four years. She concluded her career with 189 points on 123 goals and 66 assists, including a career-best 72-point output (41-31-72) during her final season. She also picked up 119 career ground balls, grabbed 85 draw controls and 63 caused turnovers.