All State girl’s basketball teams led locally by the Hanna(h)s

ELIZABETHTOWN — The outside-inside senior combo that lead Beekmantown to the Class B Final Four this season were named as members of the New York State Sportswriter’s Association second team All State girl’s basketball team.

Combo guard Kenna Guynup and center Brooke Bjelko both received Class B second team honors from the NYSSWA, leading the Lady Eagles in a one-loss regular season and a trip to the final four, where they lost to eventual state champions Seton Catholic of Binghamton.

Last year, Guynup was named as a member of the Class B seventh team.

“It is a great honor for Kenna and Brooke to be named second team all state for girls basketball,” said Beekmantown coach Greg Waters, “It is a reflection of the sacrifice and effort the two of them have made to reach this achievement. I am very proud of them.”

Two of the elite players in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference northern division also received second team honors in Class D.

Keene standout Hanna Whitney was named to the second team, equalling her second team honor from one year ago. Whitney, a senior, was named to the fourth team in her sophomore season and the seventh team her freshman year, accomplishing the rare mark of being named to the All State team for each of her high school seasons.

Teammate Elaina Smith also received an all state nomination for the third straight year, making seventh team as a senior and junior and eighth team the year before that.

“I am very proud to have been able to coach these fine athletes,” Keene coach Jody Whitney said. “They helped make the coaching easy. These two should of and have been recognized for their outstanding accomplishments. It has been my pleasure to be there coach.”

The other second team member form Class D was MVAC northern division MVP Hannah Schwoebel of Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport, making the second team in her first appearance on the list as a junior.

“I think she is very deserving of it,” coach Brad Rascoe said. “She has a great work ethic and as always and her sportsmanship and willingness to help are there.”

In Class C, Madison McCabe was named to the fourth team, having been an honorable mention nominee in her sophomore and junior seasons.

All other players named were first-time selections to the all state team, including:

• Gretchen Zalis, Seton Catholic: The Lady Knights center was named to the Class C eighth team.

• Paige Chilton, Northern Adirondack: The Lady Bobcats combo player was named as a Class C honorable mention.

• McKenzie Sprague, Moriah: The Viking point guard who earned NYSPHSAA Final Four all-tournament team honors was named to the Class D fifth team.

• Madison Olcott, Moriah: The Lady Viking combo player was named as an honorable mention recipient.