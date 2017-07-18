All State softball players named

× Expand File photo Saranac pitcher Nikki Donah was named to the third team in Class B all state softball.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A trio of players from Section VII have been named to the New York State Sportswriter’s Association’s 2017 softball All State team.

Saranac’s Nikki Donah, the 2017 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Pitcher of the year, was named to the third team in Class B after leading the Lady Chiefs to the Class B sectional title. She was the first Class B player named to the All State team since former teammate Tori Trimm and NCCS’s Madalyn Tucker in 2015.

“Coaching Nikki Donah is an absolute pleasure,” Saranac head coach Sam Campbell said. “She joined the varsity halfway through her freshman year in anticipation of being our pitcher her sophomore year. She has worked extremely hard and has put in a lot of extra time, almost year round into her pitching. I am extremely happy for her. To be on a New York State team is a great honor for any athlete especially in softball where Section VII gets so few. I am very proud of her and what she has accomplished for herself and our program at Saranac.”

After being snubbed an All State player after their final four appearance one year ago, the Ticonderoga Sentinels placed a pair of athletes on the All State team.

CVAC Offensive Player of the Year Haleigh Wright was named to the second team All State, while catcher Carly Campney was named to the fifth team.

“I’m happy for both Haleigh and Carly for being selected to the all-state team,” Ticonderoga coach Eric Mullen said. “Both girls have tremendous talent for playing softball and it’s nice to see them rewarded for the statistical seasons they had. Haleigh had an MVP season this year which was a result of all the hard work and dedication she’s had for softball on a year round basis for many years. Carly had another great season this year and it’s a reflection of all the experience and knowledge she has acquired over her many years of playing softball.”

For the second straight year, Class D did not have an All State member, with the last Class D player earning the honor being Minerva/Newcomb’s Anastasia Myler, a fourth (last) team selection in 2015.