Alumni ball out for new outdoor classroom

× Expand Photo provided Johnsburg alumni basketball players taking part in the alumni basketball fundraiser included: back from left, Eric Caselli, Tim Calvert, Kevin Calvert, Kyle Mulligan, Clayton Smith, Mark Cleveland, Jason Morehouse, Justin Schmale, front from left, Amber Dunkley, Taylor Ordway, Robert LaFountain, Randy LaFountain, Jr., Ty Berg and Dylan Moore.

NORTH CREEK | Basketball players from Johnsburg Central School’s past came together March 9 to relive their days on the court and raise funds for a new educational experience at the school.

The Johnsburg Alumni Basketball game brought together 14 former Jaguars in a game that served as a fundraiser for the school’s “Raise the Roof” fundraiser, which was established to raise money to build an outdoor classroom pavilion over the summer.

“The pavilion will provide a shaded area during recess, something that is very much needed in our playground,” said Principal Heather Flanagan.

Flanagan said other uses for the pavilion will include a shaded space for outdoor classes, picnics, class activities, after hours art lessons and presentations and lectures.

“It would be great to have the benefit of having these outdoors programing for the students,” Flanagan said. “This pavilion would work as an excellent outside classroom for such activities.”

For more information, contact Flanagan at 251-2921 or by e-mail at hflanagan@johnsburgcsd.org.

Any remaining funds following completion of the project will be used for future beautification projects in the district.