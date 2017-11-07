Anderson Gray, SLCS win at sectionals

Anderson Gray
ELIZABETHTOWN | Saranac Lake’s Anderson Gray and Seton Catholic’s Sofia DeJordy topped the podium at the Section VII cross country championships Nov. 3 at the Cobble Hill Golf Course.
“It’s one of those things — I don’t really know what happened,” said Gray, who ended the reign of Seton Catholic’s Caleb Moore atop the Section VII standings. “I felt good and I pounded that last bit. I’m good with downhills. I came here with a mindset that last year was one of the worse races of my life, so I was coming back with a mindset that I had to make up for last year and it was just insane.”
“It was a great race,” DeJordy said. “It was great to get out early and have Lea, my sister, running with me.”
Lea DeJordy finished second in the girl’s race, while sister Savannah was ninth, helping the Knights with the girl’s Class D title.
Lake Placid scored a win in the boy’s Class D event, as the defending state runner-up and champion from two years ago heads into another state meet strong.
“The goal is to always peak at sectionals and again in the states and they are doing just that,” said coach Mel Frazer. “They charged the hills and stay fast near the top of the pack.”
Frazer also commended Saranac Lake, who won the Class C title, as a strong team.
“It has been some good, healthy competition between the two teams which gets them each running fast,” she said.
Gray said they have a similar goal to Lake Placid’s when it comes to states.
“We want to go there and win,” he said.
For Schroon Lake, Ben Wisser made it three years in a row for a state qualifier for the small team, giving them a state competitor every year.
“This is my third year running and you pick up the strategies and mine was to stick around the lead pack because that motivates you to run harder and stay with them,” Wisser said.
The NYSPHSAA championship race will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, at Wayne Central School. Full results of the Section VII meet can be found at finishright.com.
SECTION VII CROSS COUNTRY MEET
Boy’s top 10 overall: Anderson Gray (Saranac Lake), Andrew LePage (Saranac), Caleb Moore (Seton Catholic), Scotty Schulz (Lake Placid), Micah McCulley (Saranac Lake), James Flanigan (Lake Placid), Lauchlaen Cheney-Seymour (Saranac Lake), Tyler Martin (Saranac Lake), Jake Glicksman (Seton Catholic), Ian Campbell (PHS).
Boy’s Class B champion: Peru (Riley Luck, Andrew Mazzella, Matthew Guski, Hayden Dustin, Matthew Szczerbek, Garrett Brown, Conner Myers, Winston Schrumm, William Ess.)
At-large: Grant Moravec, Cody Gadway, Kameron Couture (Beekmantown).
Class C champion: Saranac Lake (Anderson Gray, Micah McCulley, Lauchlan Cheney-Seymour, Tyler Martin, James Catania, Adam Hesseltine, Jacob Alberga.)
At-large: Andrew LePage (Saranac), Ian Campbell (PHS), Ryan Flora (PHS), Sam Carter (Saranac), Justin Burdo (Saranac).
Class D champion: Lake Placid (Scotty Schulz, James Flanigan, Jesse Izzo, Kai Frantz, Michael Skutt, Van Ledger, Tim Kelleher.)
At-large: Caleb Moore (Seton Catholic), Jake Glicksoman (Seton Catholic), Ben Wisser (Schroon Lake), Spencer Daby (AuSable Valley), Logan VanBuren (Moriah/Westport).
Girl’s top 10 overall: Sofia DeJorday (Seton Catholic), Lea DeJordy (Seton Catholic), Rachael Woodruff (Saranac), Annie Rose-McCandish (Lake Placid), Lily Pothast (AuSable Valley), Elise LePage (Saranac), Evelyn Eller (Saranac Lake), Lia Clemons (Peru), Savannah DeJordy (Seton Catholic), Nora Graves (PHS).
Class B champions: Peru (Lia Clemons, Harley Gainer, Ingrid Baggett, Ella Messner, Kayleigh Amoriell, Alexa Rickert, Madison Owen, Emmie Morgan, Jennifer Owen, Jaida Coleman.)
At-large: Sierra Wood, Mikayla Hamel (Beekmantown).
Class C champion: Saranac (Rachael Woodruff, Elise LePage, Angelena Fay, Heather Dutko, Jessica Dormann, Julia Drolet, Sarique Moore.)
At-large: Evelyn Fuller (Saranac Lake), Nora Graves (PHS), Gwen Mader (Saranac Lake), Madison Grimone (Saranac Lake), Makenzie Baker (PHS).
Class D champions: Seton Catholic (Sofia DeJordy, Lea DeJordy, Savannah DeJordy, Audrie Bilow, Faline Yang.)
At-large: Annie Rose-McCandish (Lake Placid), Lily Pothast (AuSable Valley), Sierra Stacey (Ticonderoga), Sarah Rose-McCandish (Lake PLacid), Olivia Hetfield (AuSable Valley), Marli Damp (Lake Placid), Sylvia Tardif (AuSable Valley).