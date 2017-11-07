Anderson Gray, SLCS win at sectionals

× Expand Anderson Gray

ELIZABETHTOWN | Saranac Lake’s Anderson Gray and Seton Catholic’s Sofia DeJordy topped the podium at the Section VII cross country championships Nov. 3 at the Cobble Hill Golf Course.

“It’s one of those things — I don’t really know what happened,” said Gray, who ended the reign of Seton Catholic’s Caleb Moore atop the Section VII standings. “I felt good and I pounded that last bit. I’m good with downhills. I came here with a mindset that last year was one of the worse races of my life, so I was coming back with a mindset that I had to make up for last year and it was just insane.”

“It was a great race,” DeJordy said. “It was great to get out early and have Lea, my sister, running with me.”

Lea DeJordy finished second in the girl’s race, while sister Savannah was ninth, helping the Knights with the girl’s Class D title.

Lake Placid scored a win in the boy’s Class D event, as the defending state runner-up and champion from two years ago heads into another state meet strong.

“The goal is to always peak at sectionals and again in the states and they are doing just that,” said coach Mel Frazer. “They charged the hills and stay fast near the top of the pack.”

Frazer also commended Saranac Lake, who won the Class C title, as a strong team.

“It has been some good, healthy competition between the two teams which gets them each running fast,” she said.

Gray said they have a similar goal to Lake Placid’s when it comes to states.

“We want to go there and win,” he said.

For Schroon Lake, Ben Wisser made it three years in a row for a state qualifier for the small team, giving them a state competitor every year.

“This is my third year running and you pick up the strategies and mine was to stick around the lead pack because that motivates you to run harder and stay with them,” Wisser said.

The NYSPHSAA championship race will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, at Wayne Central School. Full results of the Section VII meet can be found at finishright.com.