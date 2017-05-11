Annual alumni tournament held in Ticonderoga

× Expand Photo provided The sophomore alumni team won the 21st annual Ticonderoga Men’s Alumni Basketball Tournament with team members John Molina (Class of 2009), Jake Taylor (2009), Josh DeMarais (2009), Jake Kelly (2009), Hunter Denno (2010) and Evan Glading (2009).

TICONDEROGA — It was the sophomores who came out on top at the 21st annual Ticonderoga Men’s Basketball Alumni Tournament April 29, an annual fundraiser for the Best Fourth in the North.

“The 21st Annual Tournament was a big success,” said organizer Ricky Merrill. “Twenty-six athletes showed up to play ranging from the class of 1982 to 2016. The tournament was able to raise over $1,200 thanks to the players, raffles and a portion of the money spent at the Sentinel Grille after the tournament as part of a fundraiser.”

The winning team included John Molina (Class of 2009), Jake Taylor (2009), Josh DeMarais (2009), Jake Kelly (2009), Hunter Denno (2010) and Evan Glading (2009). They beat the “freshman class,” of 2015-2011 in the championships.

Merrill said a lot of people helped to make the tournament a success.

“Bob Dedrick was the announcer/tournament founder, Rick Smith the lone official, fans who supported and donated and DJ Cruz making the tournament much more fun,” Merrill said. “Jane Kuhl and International Paper for donating towards the players shirts, Shaine Porter Surveying for donating to the players shirts, Dedrick Tree Service for donating to the players shirts, John Sharkey for making the shirts, Montcalm Liquors for their donation to the raffle, Steve Defayette and Frito-Lay for their donation to the raffle, Adirondack Lanes for their donation to the raffle, Sentinel Grill giving us a great place to go after the game and donating a portion of their sales, Mike Diskin for working the clock, Debbie Barber and the concession stand crew, The Ticonderoga School District for letting us use the facilities, Edgar Moore THS custodian on duty, Best Forth in the North Committee.”

The winners were the “Sophomore class”, John Molina 2009, Jake Taylor 2009, Josh DeMarais 2009, Jake Kelly 2009, Hunter Denno 2010, and Evan Glading 2009. They beat the “Freshman”, class of 2015-2011 in the championships.

The “seniors” were comprised of members from the classes of 1982-2000, winning the consolation game against the “Juniors” from the classes of 2001-2007,

Brian Little beat Hunter Denno in the Three Point Contest Finals.