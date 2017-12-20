Area athletes named all stars in soccer, cross country

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Moriah’s Maddie Olcott was named to the first team in Division II of the Northern Soccer League. She was also Section VII’s lone representative on the NYSSWA Class D all state team, earning a spot on the fourth team.

TICONDEROGA | Twenty-five athletes have been named to their local all star teams for the fall 2017 season, while two were given state recognition.

Moriah striker Madison Olcott was named a first team member of the Northern Soccer League’s Division II, and was also named to the New York State Sportswriter’s All State fourth team.

Ticonderoga runner Sierra Stacy was named to the All-CVAC team and also earned the NYSPHSAA Sportsmanship award in Class D girl’s cross country for the season.

Other all stars include:

GIRL'S SOCCER

In Division II, Olcott was joined by goalie Samantha Hayes and defender/middie Makayla Stockwell, who were both named to the second team. Ticonderoga had three second team all stars, including Jessica Bruce, Omni Bazon and Emily Purkey.

In Division III, Crown Point’s Torrie Vradenburg, Hannah Palmer and Swade Potter were named to the first team, while Bailey Noel and Kayli Stone were named to the second team. Schroon Lake’s Sam Grey was a first team all star for the Lady Wildcats, while Emily Maisonville and Amanda Grey were named to the second team.

BOY'S SOCCER

Jaden Spaulding and Hunter Pertak were both named as Division III first team all stars for Crown Point, while Andrew Pelkey and Jordan DeZalia were named to the first team from Schroon Lake. Zach Spaulding and Cade DeBrobander made the second team from Crown Point, while Schroon Lake added Cian Bresnahan to the second team, as well.

BOY'S CROSS COUNTRY

Denali Garnica and Logan VanBuren were each named members of the CVAC cross country all star team from the Moriah/Westport combined team. Also making the all star team was Schroon Lake’s Ben Wisser.