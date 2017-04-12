Area softball teams show strength to begin 2017 season

LAKE GEORGE — Although late-season snowfall delayed spring sports action for 2016, softball teams in northern Warren County enjoyed a solid start to the season over their first few games this week.

The Lake George softball team started off their 2017 campaign demonstrating their strength, as they steamrolled Hadley Luzerne 17-0 on April 10, five days after edging out larger B school Hudson Falls by a score of 5-3. Both games featured standout sophomore All-Star pitcher Rebecca Jaeger on the mound for the Warriors.

Against Hadley-Luzerne, Lake George enjoyed a blowout 10-run third inning after achieving two runs in the first, followed with three runs in the second. Their scoring ended with two more runs in the fourth inning as Jaeger kept the Eagles scoreless.

Over the Adirondack League opener, Lake George had 12 hits to Hadley-Luzerne’s one. Abby Baertschi hit a triple, Logan Clarke tallied 3 for 4 including 2 RBIs, Alysia Kane was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs, Tyler Berman got on base three times, Rachel Jaeger scored three times, and Julia Heunemann judged the pitches well to earn two walks and get on base with a hit.

Against Hudson Falls April 5, scoring for both teams started in the third inning with Lake George accomplishing 4 runs, with Hudson Falls answering with 1. In the final inning, Hudson Falls added two, and Lake George had one. Over the game, Lake George had 14 hits to Hudson Falls’ 7.

Highlights include Naesha Kelly of Hudson Falls clobbering a home run and her teammate Kate Lapan hitting two doubles.

For Lake George, Rachel Layton tallied 3 for 4 at the plate, plus scoring a run; Julia Heunemann recording 3 for 4 with two runs scored; Tyler Bergman 2 for 4 with two RBIs; and Abby Baertschi tallying 2 for 3 including an RBI.

Warrensburg High School also showed strength in their first week of play, winning two of three games, including their league opener against Granville April 10. All three featured freshman pitcher Sophie Reed demonstrating her potential after taking over for four-year pitcher Bethaney Galusha who graduated in June.

The Burghers beat the Sentinels 5-1, scoring one run each in the first and third innings, followed by three runs in the fourth. Granville achieved their sole run in the second inning. Reed held the Sentinels to four hits while the Burghers got 7 off Granville’s pitcher Bre Greenough.

Burgher highlights include a triple hit by Dianne Curtis; Britanny Frasier going 2 for 3 including a double and an RBI, and Jordan Hill tallying 2 for 4 with an RBI. Greenough did her part on defense for the Sentinels, getting 8 strikeouts.

On April 7, Warrensburg was edged out 15-2 in a non-league game against Hadley-Luzerne, although the Burghers tallied 18 hits to the Eagles’ 15.

The Burghers won their season opener against Hartford 8-5 in a non-league game played April 5. Warrensburg had a late game rally with four runs in the seventh inning and three in the ninth to beat Hartford.

Britanny Frasier slugged two doubles, scored three runs and hit two RBIs; while Dianne Curtis was 2 for 4. Reed had two strikeouts and four walks, and was 1 for 4 at the plate.

North Warren won one game and lost two in starting their 2017 season. Sophomore Brooke French pitched all three games.

On April 10, the Cougars lost their league opener to Corinth 9-3 in a league game which featured Sarah Stewart hitting a triple, plus Madasyn Bush and Alyssa Kramer hitting one double each. Bush was 2 for 3 in the effort.

North Warren edged out Hadley-Luzerne April 5 by a score of 11-10 in a non-league game that had fans in suspense until the last out.

After North Warren got seven runs in the first inning, Hadley-Luzerne fought their way back, particularly in the last two stanzas in this highly competitive game. Brooke French, hit a double as did Sydney Gagnon (4 for 4), while Madasyn Bush hit two doubles, and Sarah Stewart smashed a home run.

Two days earlier, Hartford edged out North Warren 11 to 10 in a non-league game. The Cougars amassed six runs in the final stanza in their comeback effort. They tallied nine hits to Hartford’s eight overall. Highlights of the Cougar effort included a double by Sydney Gagnon. Both Madasyn Bush and Gagnon went 2 for 4 in the game.