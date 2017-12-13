Area teams win matchups

WARREN COUNTY | As the winter sports season for high schools shifted into high gear this week, a number of area teams demonstrated their prowess.

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Lake George High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Jacab Helms (Sr. Fwd.), Alex Leonelli (Jr. Gd.), Alex Jones (Sr. Pt.Gd.), Caleb Scrime (Sr. Fwd.), Colin Leonelli (Jr. Gd.), Michael Johnson (Jr. Pt.Gd.), (rear): Riley Orr (Jr.), Kagan Helms (Jr. Fwd.), Nick Hoffis (Sr. Fwd.), Mason Flatley (Jr. Fwd.), and Chris Becker (Jr. Ctr.), Daniel Pushor (Jr. Fwd.), and Connor Vidnansky (Jr. Gd.).

Dec. 8, the Lake George Boys Basketball team defeated Adirondack League rival Whitehall by a score of 82-67.

Top scorers in the game for the Warriors were Caleb Scrime with 27 points, Alex Jones with 25 points, Mason Flatley with 15 points, as well as Chris Becker contributing 12 and Nick Hoffis adding 3. Evan St. Clair led the Railroaders with the game-high 34 points.

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Lake George High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Sam Jeckel (Jr. Gd./Fwd.), Rachel Jaeger (Fr. Pt.Gd.), Jade Baker (Jr. Gd.), Mikayla Duffy (Fr. Fwd.), (rear): Mirissa Schmeelke (Jr.), Nikki Hladik (Jr. Fwd.), Graceann Bennett (Jr. Ctr.), Alysia Kane (Jr. Pt.Gd.), and Rachel Green (Jr. Fwd.). (Not pictured): Ava Pushor (Soph. Ctr.)

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ girls basketball team recorded a lopsided 54-19 league win over the Railroaders. In this matchup, state All-Star Graceann Bennett scored 20 points, followed by Rachel Jaeger with 17 points, Alysia Kane with 123 points, Sam Jeckel contributing 3, and Nikki Hladik, 2.

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Warrensburg High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Peyton Olden (Jr. Gd./Fwd.), Thor Larson (Sr. Gd./Fwd.), Garry Ross (Sr. Gd.), John Kelly (Sr. Gd.), Cole Lanfear (Sr. Gd./Fwd.), (rear): Evan MacDuff (Jr. Gd./Fwd.), Charlie Weick (Jr. Fwd.), Brandon Bailey (Jr. Fwd.), Danny Kelly (Jr. Gd.), Jesse Griffin (Soph. Gd.).

The Warrensburg Boys Basketball Team has won two non-league games in starting off their 2017-18 season.

On Nov. 28, the Burghers beat Johnsburg by a score of 62-17, then on Dec. 6, they defeated Hawthorne Valley by a score of 50-37.

Against Johnsburg, Juniors Evan MacDuff and Brandon Bailey each scored 13 points, followed by senior John Kelly with 12, senior Cole Lanfear with 9, junior Dan Kelly with 8, senior Garry Ross with 4, plus sophomore Jaron Griffin adding one basket and Jesse Griffin hitting a foul shot.

Against Hawthorne Valley, junior MacDuff lead his team with 21 points, followed by John Kelly with 7, juniors Peyton Olden and Brandon Bailey with 5 each, Lanfear with 4, plus Dan Kelly and Ross with 3 each and senior Thor Larson with 2.

On Dec. 8, both the boys and girls basketball teams of Bolton Central defeated their counterparts at Minerva-Newcomb in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference matchups. The boys team won 47-33, and the girls defeated their opponents 73-16.

Top scorer in the boys game was Bolton’s Jacob Beebe with 15 points, followed by Kevin Neacy with 11, R.J. DeMeo with 8 points and Adam Seamans with 7.

Leading Minerva-Newcomb were Connor LaRose with 12 points and Kaleb Davie with 11, followed byJames Gocke with 7 points.