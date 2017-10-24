As season concludes, volleyball sets brackets

ELIZABETHTOWN | As the 2017 volleyball season winds down, the Section VII volleyball committee has announced the seedings for the upcoming playoffs in Class B, C and D.

Semifinal games will be held at the site of the higher seed Wednesday, Nov., starting at 6 p.m. The Section VII finals will take place at Beekmantown Saturday, Nov. 4; while the regional finals will take place Saturday, Nov. 11, at Saranac High School.

Class C

The Class C playoffs begin with a pair of games Nov. 1 as top seed Saranac will host fourth seed and defending Class C champion Northeastern Clinton, while second seed Saranac Lake will host third seed AuSable Valley. The winner will then travel to Beekmantown for a 2 p.m. game Nov. 4.

Class D

With only two teams in the class, the sectional final will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 4 with top seed Northern Adirondack taking on defending champion Lake Placid.

The winner will play Nov. 11 at 12:30 (B), 2:30 (C) and 4:30 p.m. (D) at Saranac.