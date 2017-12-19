Athletes named to all star volleyball, XC teams

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Sydney Andronica of Saranac Lake was named a CVAC volleyball first team all star.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Eight local volleyball players and 19 cross country athletes have been named to their respective all star teams for the 2017 fall season.

In volleyball, Sydney Andronica of Saranac Lake and Graci Daby of Lake Placid were named to the first team for CVAC, while Marissa Gibbs of Saranac Lake and Leah Shay of AuSable Valley were named to the second team. Taylor Mattilla (AVCS), Laurel Miller (LPCS), Marissa Gibbs (SLCS) and Katie Gay (SLCS) were named honorable mention candidates.

“Leah was an all-around player on the court, was great in getting low to get under and make the pass from the back row, and could also make the hard kill from the outside,” said AuSable coach Peggy McCallister.

In cross country, Scotty Schulz of Lake Placid was named the NYSPHSAA Sportsmanship Award winner in Class D as well as a CVAC all star. He was joined by teammates James Flanigan and Jesse Izzo, while Saranac Lake had Section VII champion Anderson Gray, Tyler Martin, Micah McCulley and Adam Hesseltine (H.M.) named to the all star list.

The Red Storm were also honored with the coach of the year award, which went to Bill Peer.

Spencer Daby and Matthew Russom were named all stars from AuSable Valley, while Denali Garnica and Logan VanBuren were named honorable mention from Moriah/Westport.

AuSable Valley’s Lily Pothast led the local contingent of all star CVAC girl’s in cross country, joined by Lake Placid’s Marli Damp, Annie Rose-McCandish and Sarah Rose-McCandish (H.M.), while Saranac Lake received all star nods for Evelyn Eller and Madison Grimone.