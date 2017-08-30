2017 Fall Sports: Bolton/Warrensburg

The 2017 Bolton-Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Soccer team includes (front row, left to right): Natalya Parsels, Hope Boland, Chloe Monroe, Kaytlyn Constantineau, (row 2): Gabrielle Mowery, Kaitlin Burke, Nyla Green, Madeline DeLorenzo, Summer Foy, Leah Monroe, (row 3): Jordan Barker, Katelyn VanAuken, Ashley Connery, Madelyn Pratt, Caitlyn Speranza, Chelsea Speranza, Maria Baker and coach Margaret Lawrence. (Not pictured): Meghan McGurl.
Photo by Thom Randall
Athletes with state tourney experience return
WARRENSBURG | The Bolton-Warrensburg Girls Soccer team lost only two of its players to graduation, which means an experienced roster of athletes is returning for 2017.
However, when you consider that those two athletes were local legends, one might think it will be a challenge for the team to realign.
One of the two players was Abbie Seamans, an All-State player who amassed 100 goals and 63 or so assists in her six-year varsity career, virtually unheard of in high school sports. The other graduate is Caitlyn Johnson, who took over the goalie post last year — and kept many competitors scoreless along their way to the State Championship semifinals — a trip the team also made in 2014 as they re-wrote school history.
But among those players returning for 2017 are nearly a dozen other members of the stellar 2016 team. These veterans, nurtured in the ever-so-successful soccer program, include regional All-Star players Madelyn Pratt and Caitlyn Speranza.
“We have strong leadership with Maddie and Caitlyn as seniors,” new BSC-WCS coach Margaret Lawrence said, adding that she was fortunate to inherit a group of such accomplished athletes.
Productive, experienced members returning from the 2016 team also include Kaitlin VanAuken, Nyla Green, Gabrielle Mowery, Chelsea Speranza, Maria Baker, Meghan McGurl, Kaitlin Burke, Leah Monroe, Madeline DeLorenzo, Summer Foy and Chloe Monroe.
“It’s a great group of girls...It’s awesome they’ve seen so much success in their history,” Lawrence continued.
Additions to the team include Warrensburg sophomore Hope Boland, who gained notoriety last year as a tough, savvy playmaker for the Warrensburg Girls Basketball team. But that’s not all. She made a name for herself far earlier — in elementary school — as a fearless, fast running back, charging through defensive players on the Warrensburg Youth football team — skills that will likely serve her well in soccer.
The team is without question loaded with talent, but due to the merger with Warrensburg, the team moves up to Class C, a step up in competition from Class D.
Lawrence said she was setting up scrimmages with Class B and C schools to acclimate her athletes to the new level of play.
“Our team members have high expectations, and they recognize potential challenges as well,” she said. “We have a young team but they have a lot of talent and a strong work ethic,” she said.
Lawrence said she has faith that her players will be tackling the challenges ahead with gusto.
“They’re focused, they’re highly skilled, they have fun together,” she said. “We’ll have a good season and we’ll be competitive.”
If area soccer fans heard Lawrence’s last comment, undoubtedly they’d regard it as quite an understatement.
The 2017 Bolton-Warrensburg High School Varsity Boys Soccer team includes (front row, left to right): Adam Seamans, Garrick Morow, Nick Putney, Austin Smith, Charlie Weick, J.J. Giron, Zach Smith, (rear): Joshua Baker, Garry Ross, Kevin Neacy, Jake Beebe, Nick Clesceri, R.J. DeMeo and Jacob Johnson. (Not pictured): John Kelly, Dan Kelly, Brendan VanAuken, Cody Parker and Elijah Terrell.
Photo by Thom Randall
Bolton-Wbg boys soccer squad has depth of veterans
BOLTON LANDING | Despite discouraging win-loss records in recent years for the Bolton- Warensburg Boys Soccer squad, 2017 is likely to be a turnaround season due to a pivotal factor — experience.
Why? Only one varsity soccer player — Tyler Dawson — graduated in June, coach Rob Thomas said. All the other battle-tested veterans are returning.
The team’s roster of athletes is deeper than ever this year. At the top is junior Adam Seamans, who’s got soccer embedded in his DNA — his sisters Olivia and Abbie took Bolton to the state Final Four — twice. Adam Seamans, an Adirondack League All-Star, has demonstated his prowess as an attacking center-midfielder.
He’s joined by senior Jacob Beebe, senior John Kelly, R.J. DeMeo and senior Garry Ross — all named to various league All-Star teams. Kevin Neacy, experienced in football as well as soccer, is also likely to be quite productive this year.
Local soccer fans are expecting this boys soccer team — which features the highest-ever participation from Warrensburg — to have a breakout season, as few teams in the league have such depth of veteran talent this year.
This week, Coach Thomas praised Warrensburg parents for promoting soccer in Warrensburg, particularly Laura Moore and Janelle Bacon, who Thomas said have spurred the development of youth soccer, which has allowed Bolton to add a JV squad and schedule this year for the first time in many years.
Coach Thomas offered his thoughts about his 2017 squad.
“I don’t want to reveal too much, but our players are very focused this year — there’s good chemistry,” he said. “We’re optimistic —We should be set up to take care of business — Now, we just need to put the work in, that’s our plan.”