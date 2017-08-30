2017 Fall Sports: Bolton/Warrensburg

× The 2017 Bolton-Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Soccer team includes (front row, left to right): Natalya Parsels, Hope Boland, Chloe Monroe, Kaytlyn Constantineau, (row 2): Gabrielle Mowery, Kaitlin Burke, Nyla Green, Madeline DeLorenzo, Summer Foy, Leah Monroe, (row 3): Jordan Barker, Katelyn VanAuken, Ashley Connery, Madelyn Pratt, Caitlyn Speranza, Chelsea Speranza, Maria Baker and coach Margaret Lawrence. (Not pictured): Meghan McGurl. Photo by Thom Randall

Athletes with state tourney experience return

WARRENSBURG | The Bolton-Warrensburg Girls Soccer team lost only two of its players to graduation, which means an experienced roster of athletes is returning for 2017.

However, when you consider that those two athletes were local legends, one might think it will be a challenge for the team to realign.

One of the two players was Abbie Seamans, an All-State player who amassed 100 goals and 63 or so assists in her six-year varsity career, virtually unheard of in high school sports. The other graduate is Caitlyn Johnson, who took over the goalie post last year — and kept many competitors scoreless along their way to the State Championship semifinals — a trip the team also made in 2014 as they re-wrote school history.

But among those players returning for 2017 are nearly a dozen other members of the stellar 2016 team. These veterans, nurtured in the ever-so-successful soccer program, include regional All-Star players Madelyn Pratt and Caitlyn Speranza.

“We have strong leadership with Maddie and Caitlyn as seniors,” new BSC-WCS coach Margaret Lawrence said, adding that she was fortunate to inherit a group of such accomplished athletes.

Productive, experienced members returning from the 2016 team also include Kaitlin VanAuken, Nyla Green, Gabrielle Mowery, Chelsea Speranza, Maria Baker, Meghan McGurl, Kaitlin Burke, Leah Monroe, Madeline DeLorenzo, Summer Foy and Chloe Monroe.

“It’s a great group of girls...It’s awesome they’ve seen so much success in their history,” Lawrence continued.

Additions to the team include Warrensburg sophomore Hope Boland, who gained notoriety last year as a tough, savvy playmaker for the Warrensburg Girls Basketball team. But that’s not all. She made a name for herself far earlier — in elementary school — as a fearless, fast running back, charging through defensive players on the Warrensburg Youth football team — skills that will likely serve her well in soccer.

The team is without question loaded with talent, but due to the merger with Warrensburg, the team moves up to Class C, a step up in competition from Class D.

Lawrence said she was setting up scrimmages with Class B and C schools to acclimate her athletes to the new level of play.