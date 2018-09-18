AuSable Valley to induct Hall of Fame Class of 2018

CLINTONVILLE | A state championship wrestler and a husband-and-wife duo will be part of the AuSable Valley Central School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, set to take place this weekend.

NYSPHSAA state championship wrestler Dustin Frederick will headline the selections, along with Mike and Lindsey (Keyser) Douglas; Teresa (Krajeski) Tobin and Shannon Nutbrown, which will take place Saturday at the Keeseville Knights of Columbus.

Frederick, a 2008 graduate, was a member of the football and wrestling teams from 2004-2008. He was a back-to-back state champion during his junior and senior years, the first and only AVCS wrestler to capture state gold. He was the second wrestler in school history to have over 100 career wins, winning every wrestling tournament he entered since his sophomore year. He was also a NHSCA National All-American wrestler.

Michael Douglas, a 2007 graduate and current athletic director at Willsboro Central School, played three years of varsity basketball and baseball and two years of varsity football.

He was the quarterback of the 2006 Final Four AVCS football team passing for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was an honorable mention All-Star and was an inspiration to the team after coming back from a broken leg his junior year.

In basketball, he was a three year starter for Jamie Douglass’s Division II champions and was an all-star selection from 2005-2007 and the winner of AuSable Valley’s Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award. Michael graduated from Cortland in 2011.

Lindsey Douglas, a 2008 graduate and current head coach of the Lady Patriots varsity soccer team, played soccer, softball and ran track.

She played five years of varsity soccer for AuSable Valley and was a force to be reckoned with in the CVAC during her career. She was a two-time Division II Player of the Year, and a two-time All Regional Player. She still holds the AuSable Valley scoring record of 92 goals. She was the 2007 MVP of the CVAC and a all-CVAC in 2006,

Tobin, a 1983 graduate, participated on the swim team, basketball, track and field, and soccer. She holds records in both track and field and swimming.

She was a Section VII champion and a NYSPHAA qualifier in track and field in the 100, 200, and 400 relay, events she still holds the school and sectional records in.

After graduation Teresa received an Army ROTC Scholarship. She currently resides in Virgina Beach.

Nutbrown, a 2008 graduate, played basketball from 2004-2008, finishing with 1,353 points and a career high of 37 points in a single game.

She led her team to a 49-17 league record and an overall record of 61-27. Nutbrown was the CVAC MVP in 2008. She was also named to the CVAC All-Star team in 2006 and 2007. She helped her team bring home two Division II titles and led the league in scoring during her junior and senior years, averaging 18.7 points per game. In 2007 she was named fourth team All State and in 2008 sixth team All State for Class B.

The ceremony will begin on the 22nd with a 4 p.m. cash bar cocktail hour. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with inductions taking place at approximately 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be reserved by contacting Lindsey Bombard at 518-569-6985 or emailing lindseybombard@yahoo.com.