AuSable Valley Wrestling Tournament open to all

CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Wrestling Tournament takes place Saturday, March 25, at AuSable Valley Central School. The cost is $20 per wrestler.

For ages up to 12, weigh ins are from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. For ages 13 and older, weigh ins begin at 11 a.m.

The divisions are the following:

Division 1: 6 and under

Division 2: 7 and 8

Division 3: 9 and 10

Division 4: 11 and 12

Division 5: 13 and 14

Division 6: 15-17

Division 7: 18 and older.

Division 1-5 and 7 will be one minute periods. Division 6 will be two minute periods.

Double Pedestal Trophies will be awarded to the top three in divisions 1-6, and custom awards will be given for Division 7.

For more information, contact Jason Morrow at 420-6011.