AVCS Fun Runs begin

CLINTONVILLE — The AVCS Fun Run series kicked off July 6. Below are the finishers for the opening week:

Quarter mile: Aaron Ford - 2:06; Chase Happel - 2:13; Gianna Campagna - 2:45

Half mile: Jayden Campagna - 3:58; Janelle Brown - 5:03; Mercedes Brown - 5:57; Hunter Brown - 6:33

Mile: Lindsey Campagna - 8:14; Randy Ashline - 8:14; Tomas Ford - 8:24; Sarah Ford - 9:20; Rebecca Ford - 9:43; Benjamen Ford - 9:59; Anne Poulin - 10:56

5K: Dylan Trombley - 20:31; Matt Russom - 21:11; Zach Lawrence - 22:08

The free series will continue on Thursdays at AuSable Valley MHS in Clintonville through Aug. 10. Registration is at 5:30 p.m. with race starting at 6 p.m. Refreshments and prizes available. All are welcome.

Finshers in the July 13 races included:

Quarter mile: Olivia Drowne - 2:02; Hunter Brown - 2:05; Aaron Ford - 2:10; Chase Happel - 2:13; Alana Ganter - 3:03

Half mile: Olivia Drowne - 4:48; Janelle Brown - 4:55

Mile: Tomas Ford - 8:05; Sarah Ford - 9:02; Rebecca Ford - 9:23; Benjamen Ford - 9:44; Emily Remilard - 10:08; Ann Poulin - 10:36; Olivia Drowne - 13:45; Jeremy Drowne - 13:46

5K: Matt Medeiros - 20:56; Julia Drolette - 29:55; Sarique Moore - 29:55; James Moore - 30:46.