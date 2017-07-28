AVCS Fun Runs begin

CLINTONVILLE — The AVCS Fun Run series continued July 20.

Below are the finishers for the opening week:

Quarter mile: Cortland Baer - 1:40; Chase Ganter - 1:54; Aaron Ford - 1:55; Olivia Drowne - 2:19; Chase Happel - 2:26; Aiden Phanuef - 2:41; Lucas Drucker - 2:57; Alana Ganter - 3:54; Logan Drucker - 5:35.

Half mile: Nick Helmer - 2:46; Olivia Drowne - 5:05; Hunter Brown - 5:26; Mercedes Brown - 5:33.

Mile: Rebecca Ford - 9:28; Sarah Ford - 9:28; Nick Helmer 9:31; Ann Poulin - 10:39; Olivia Drowne - 11:54; Shannon Drowne - 11:57; Cortland Baer - 12:10; Olivia Weaver - 12:35; Andrea Baer - 12:38.

5K: Jason Amoriell - 20:22.

The free series will continue at AuSable Valley MHS in Clintonville on Thursdays through Aug. 10. Registration is at 5:30 with races at 6 p.m. Prizes and refreshments available and all are welcome. Call 593-6021 or follow AuSable Valley Fun Run Walk on Facebook for more information.