AVCS girls, LPCS boys play for C title

Photo by Jill Lobdell
AuSable Valley’s Dru Gravelle looks to get between Saranac Lake defenders Jayda Buckley and Julia Chapin during their Class C quarterfinal match. The Patriots will face NAC for the Classs C title Oct. 25.
SARANAC | The Section VII/Class C soccer finals were set for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Saranac Central School on Wednesday, Oct. 25, with a pair of upsets leading off in the girl’s contest Oct. 20.
AUSABLE, NAC ADVANCE
In the 5 p.m. girl’s championship game, the AuSable Valley Lady Patriots will take on the Northern Adirondack Lady Bobcats, as both teams scored upset wins to make it to the finals.
The Patriots scored an upset over top seed Seton Catholic on Oct. 19, as Dru Gravelle scored in the 74th minute.
“We are happy with the win and how it turned out,” Pats coach Bruce Bourgeois said. “Seton played a great game, very aggressive. They came out much better than I thought they were going to and we came out much slower than I thought we were going to. It was a great game overall. Very even on both sides. They took it to us much more than we expected them to, but we knew that once it got under 10 minutes, whoever scored was going to be the winner and thank God it was us.”
Koree Stillwell stopped 12 shots in the win, while Leah Walker had seven saves for the Knights.
Bourgeois also commended his younger players.
“With all my younger players that came in, my JV, because we were down to two varsity subs. All my seven JV team call-ups did well wherever I plugged them in and did all that I needed them to do.”
The Bobcats, meanwhile, jumped out on the Ticonderoga Lady Sentinels as Avery Lambert opened the game with a goal and Katee Brothers closed, scoring in the first half en route to a 2-0 win over the Ticonderoga Sentinels.
“I was proud of them,” coach Kelly Gilmore said after the game. “We came in with a good game plan. We marked up the Pike girl and the Purkey girl. They hurt us before. I told the girls if they played hard and aggressive, then we would win the game and they did it.”
The Bobcats also made a change to their lineup, putting goalie Paige Chilton onto the field and having Aiden Lambert play in net.
“We experimented with it for half the game last week,” Gilmore said. “Paige has been our keeper for the last three and half years solid as a rock and we wanted to give her a chance to play in the field on senior night. Aiden Lambert looked good in it. Paige helped out in the field and I let her make the decision on where she wanted to go. She’s a senior and she chose the field. She helped and contributed a lot out there and was good.”
BOY'S FINALS: NAC V. LAKE PLACID
The Lake Placid Blue Bombers will seek their sixth straight Class C title, ousting top seed Seton Catholic in penalty kicks after the two teams went for 110 minutes scoreless Oct. 23.
The Knights held a 17-7 shot advantage during regulation, while the Blue Bombers scored on three attempts in penalty kicks and Jacob Novick made two saves in the shootout.
Tyler Reid had five saves for the Knights.
In the other semifinal, Northern Adirondack returned themselves to their fifth straight sectional final appearance (third in Class C, two in Class D), rallying from one goal down for a 2-1 win Oct. 23.
Sawyer Chase scored the lone goal for the Red Storm in the final second on the first half for a 1-0 lead.
The Bobcats did not blink, however, as Cody Peryea scored in the 53rd minute to equalize and Brett Juntunen scored on a Peryea assist to give the Bobcats the lead three minutes later.
Both winning goalie Lucas Smart and Saranac Lake keeper Brett Dawson had six saves.
- Sun Community News has had reporters at 17 sectional contests over the past week. See more stories and photos from last week’s sectional action online at suncommunitynews.com