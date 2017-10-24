AVCS girls, LPCS boys play for C title

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell AuSable Valley’s Dru Gravelle looks to get between Saranac Lake defenders Jayda Buckley and Julia Chapin during their Class C quarterfinal match. The Patriots will face NAC for the Classs C title Oct. 25.

SARANAC | The Section VII/Class C soccer finals were set for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Saranac Central School on Wednesday, Oct. 25, with a pair of upsets leading off in the girl’s contest Oct. 20.

AUSABLE, NAC ADVANCE

In the 5 p.m. girl’s championship game, the AuSable Valley Lady Patriots will take on the Northern Adirondack Lady Bobcats, as both teams scored upset wins to make it to the finals.

The Patriots scored an upset over top seed Seton Catholic on Oct. 19, as Dru Gravelle scored in the 74th minute.

“We are happy with the win and how it turned out,” Pats coach Bruce Bourgeois said. “Seton played a great game, very aggressive. They came out much better than I thought they were going to and we came out much slower than I thought we were going to. It was a great game overall. Very even on both sides. They took it to us much more than we expected them to, but we knew that once it got under 10 minutes, whoever scored was going to be the winner and thank God it was us.”

Koree Stillwell stopped 12 shots in the win, while Leah Walker had seven saves for the Knights.

Bourgeois also commended his younger players.

“With all my younger players that came in, my JV, because we were down to two varsity subs. All my seven JV team call-ups did well wherever I plugged them in and did all that I needed them to do.”

The Bobcats, meanwhile, jumped out on the Ticonderoga Lady Sentinels as Avery Lambert opened the game with a goal and Katee Brothers closed, scoring in the first half en route to a 2-0 win over the Ticonderoga Sentinels.

“I was proud of them,” coach Kelly Gilmore said after the game. “We came in with a good game plan. We marked up the Pike girl and the Purkey girl. They hurt us before. I told the girls if they played hard and aggressive, then we would win the game and they did it.”

The Bobcats also made a change to their lineup, putting goalie Paige Chilton onto the field and having Aiden Lambert play in net.