AVCS relay teams perform well in Dartmouth

by

DARTMOUTH, N.H. — The AuSable Valley varsity indoor track and field teams made their way to the Dartmouth Invitational meet Jan. 6-7, with strong results among their relay teams.

Two boys and one girls relay team finished in the top 30 for their respective event, led by a pair of 21st place finishes as the boys 4-by-800 team of Jacub Baer, Matthew Russom, Zachary Lawrence and Dylan  Trombley placed in 21st with a time of 9:20.16, close to school record according to coach Sean Ganter.

In the ladies 4-by-800 event, the quartet of Hailey Christiansen, Shania Malskis, McKenna Christiansen and Olivia Hetfield also finished 21st, crossing the line in 12:32.09. 

The third relay team, the 4-by-200 boy’s team of Kaleb Schlenz, Carl Kelley, Wyatt Hackett and Sean Perkins, placed 29th in 1:50.32. 

As for individual events, Dylan Trombley was 46th in 5:06.35 in the boys unseeded mile: Jacub Baer placed 58th in a big personal record time of 1:35.00 in the 600;  Taylor Whitcomb was 73rd in 1:39.45 in the 600; and  Wyatt Hackett 107th with a time of 7.56 seconds in the 55. 

For the girls, McKenna Christiansen was 56th in a time of 6:36.78 in the unseeded mile. Brinn Peck was 65th in the 300 with a time of 46.77. She was also 83rd in the 55 in 8.18.  Hailey Christiansen was 77th with a time of 1:58.10 in the 600; Anna Pridell 114th in 8.70 seconds in the 55; and Hailey Tender was 115th in a time of 9.04 in the 55.

Tags

by

MyCapture Galleries

NFL Football

MLB Baseball

Golf

Auto Racing

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines