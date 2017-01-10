AVCS relay teams perform well in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, N.H. — The AuSable Valley varsity indoor track and field teams made their way to the Dartmouth Invitational meet Jan. 6-7, with strong results among their relay teams.

Two boys and one girls relay team finished in the top 30 for their respective event, led by a pair of 21st place finishes as the boys 4-by-800 team of Jacub Baer, Matthew Russom, Zachary Lawrence and Dylan Trombley placed in 21st with a time of 9:20.16, close to school record according to coach Sean Ganter.

In the ladies 4-by-800 event, the quartet of Hailey Christiansen, Shania Malskis, McKenna Christiansen and Olivia Hetfield also finished 21st, crossing the line in 12:32.09.

The third relay team, the 4-by-200 boy’s team of Kaleb Schlenz, Carl Kelley, Wyatt Hackett and Sean Perkins, placed 29th in 1:50.32.

As for individual events, Dylan Trombley was 46th in 5:06.35 in the boys unseeded mile: Jacub Baer placed 58th in a big personal record time of 1:35.00 in the 600; Taylor Whitcomb was 73rd in 1:39.45 in the 600; and Wyatt Hackett 107th with a time of 7.56 seconds in the 55.

For the girls, McKenna Christiansen was 56th in a time of 6:36.78 in the unseeded mile. Brinn Peck was 65th in the 300 with a time of 46.77. She was also 83rd in the 55 in 8.18. Hailey Christiansen was 77th with a time of 1:58.10 in the 600; Anna Pridell 114th in 8.70 seconds in the 55; and Hailey Tender was 115th in a time of 9.04 in the 55.