Baseball players earn academic kudos

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury College A total of 15 Panthers in their respective second year or higher also earned NESCAC All-Academic honors last spring, awarded to student-athletes who have completed at least one full year of college study and who carry a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.40.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury baseball program was one of nearly 300 college and high school programs honored with the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2017-18 academic year.

Teams from every level of college and high school baseball were recognized with the award, which cites teams coached by ABCA members that posted a grade point average over 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale.

In total, 294 programs earned the 2017-18 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, including 79 teams from the Division III level.

A total of 15 Panthers in their respective second year or higher also earned NESCAC All-Academic honors last spring, awarded to student-athletes who have completed at least one full year of college study and who carry a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.40.

On the field, Middlebury landed three members on the NESCAC All-Conference teams.

Colby Morris was named the NESCAC Pitcher of the Year and earned a spot on the first team, while Justin Han was also a first-team selection.

Brooks Carroll was also deemed the NESCAC Defensive Player of the Year. The group helped lead the Panthers to a 16-16 mark in 2018.