Baseball title, softball final ends strong year for NAC

× Northern Adirondack’s Stephen Peryea looks to tag out Bryan McAfee of Chazy as Casper LaBarge backs up the play. The Bobcats scored a 6-4 win over the Eagles in the Section VII/Class D final, eanrning their third straight sectional crown. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH — It’s a three-peat for the Northern Adirondack varsity baseball team.

The Bobcats, who won the Class C title in 2015 and Class D title last season, scored three times in the fifth to rally for a 6-4 win over the Chazy Eagles May 27.

“It feels good to win the title three years in a row,” said senior Bailey Cross, who went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI (including the game-winner) and pitched three scoreless innings for the win.

“I just wanted to make sure I stayed within myself and threw strikes,” Cross said. “I wanted to give my team a chance to come back. At the plate, I was focused on taking the ball the other way.”

“Bailey has been huge all year,” coach Dennis LaBarge said. “He has been huge on the mound and has led the team in RBI all year. He makes us a better team when he is in the outfield, but he came on in relief of Josh (Juntunen) today and just painted the strike zone.”

Chazy jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the third as McClain Dudyak had a two-RBI single to cap the inning. Kade Collins added a fourth run in the next inning on a bunt hit RBI.

“They have a good team and Ed (Bocker) pitched a great game,” senior Stephen Peryea said. “We were able to push through adversity, see the ball and hit like we did all year.”

“I’m ready to head into regionals and get some wins and head onto states,” senior Noah Lambert said. “The other seniors are great teammates and players. We always compete at every practice and work hard and we have been together since we were in little league.”

“I told the younger kids they needed to work hard because we wanted to send these seniors out with a title,” LaBarge said. “The seniors have come through for the past three seasons.”

For the Eagles, the run to the sectional finals was similar to their lady soccer counterparts, entering as a low seed (sixth for the boys, seventh for the girls) and knocking off higher seeds — in this case, third seed Crown Point and second seed Keene — to make the finals.

For the Bobcats, the baseball title concluded a year where every varsity sporting team made their respective sectional championship game in boy’s soccer, basketball and baseball along with girls soccer, volleyball, basketball and softball. The school won sectional titles in girls soccer and basketball as well as baseball.

“That’s awesome, I didn’t realize that,” said LaBarge, who also serves as the school athletic director. “It tells me we have a great group of parents, they are the ones we have to thank first. Then there is this seniors class. We lose a bunch of hard-nosed players. What they have accomplished is really phenomenal.”

The Bobcats will next face the winner of the Section II/X regional semifinal Saturday, June 3, at the host site of the winning semifinal team.

× Emily Peryea was solid on defense for the NAC Lady Bobcats in the Class D softball title game May 27. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SOFTBALL TEAM LOSES

It was a team effort that earned the Crown Point varsity softball team their second straight Section VII/Class D title on Saturday.

The Panthers scored four runs in the fifth inning on their way to a 7-1 victory.

“It was really exciting,” said Torrie Vradenburg, who went 1-for-3 three while scoring two runs and diving in one. “Everyone got hitting and the momentum just started rolling. We are all coming together and I guess its coming together at the right time.”

“We really did not have the small ball game going at the beginning of the season,” coach Mike Ross said. “Early on we were relying too much on the long ball, but in the last couple of games we got things going.”

The offense was triggered by the bottom of the order, as Vradenburg, Michaela Gunnison and Mya Pertak scored four of the seven runs.

“Getting down the bunts and getting on base really sparked the offense,” said Pertak. “As a freshman, I have been a little nervous at times but its rewarding to know I have been able to help this team win.”

“It was the team that won the game,” Gunnison said. “We have had the saying all season long that it is all of us or none of us.”

The team’s performance backed up the pitching of Shawna McIntosh, who went the distance while allowing six hits and a walk while striking out 10.

“Shawna had big shoes to fill and she has filled the position really well,” Ross said. “She is a self-taught pitcher and she works so hard at the position and showed us she was the one to take over the spot.”

In the top of the fifth, the Bobcats scored their lone run and would have scored more if not for a running catch in center field by Savannah Crammond.