Basketball team receives Academic Excellence Award

× Expand Castleton University photo The Spartans earned the Team Academic Excellence Award by posting a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better among all student-athletes who competed during the 2017-18 season.

CASTLETON | The Castleton University men’s basketball team has received the Team Academic Excellence Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) for its outstanding academic achievement during the 2017-18 year, announced this month by the national organization.

The Spartans earned the Team Academic Excellence Award by posting a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better among all student-athletes who competed during the 2017-18 season. This is the third time in the last four years that Castleton has performed well enough in the classroom to receive the award, which celebrates the overall academic success of a program.

Castleton is one of 186 programs encompassing all divisions of the NCAA, NAIA, and NJCAA to receive the award this year. Castleton is the only program from Vermont to earn the academic recognition as well as the only school from the Little East Conference, plus the Spartans join Maine-Farmington as participants in the North Atlantic Conference in 2017-18 to be among the honorees.

The Castleton University men’s basketball team begins its first year as a member of the Little East Conference in 2018-19.