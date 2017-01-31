Beavers sweep through Eagles in MVAC inter-divisional showdown

× Bolton’s Craig Wholey attempts to pass off the ball to teammate Jacob Beebe (rear) while Keene’s Tom Palen (center) and Noah Haverlick (right) attempt to block Wholey’s effort during a game Jan. 27 which Keene won by a score of 56 to 25. Photo by Thom Randall

BOLTON LANDING — A robust roster, stingy defense and hot shooting were key to Keene Girls Basketball team’s 66-23 victory Jan. 27 over Bolton Central — which extends their current winning streak to seven straight games.

Bolton was hampered by the absence of key player Kate Van Auken, who was absent due to illness.

Keene Senior Hanna Whitney scored 23 points, and classmate Elaina Smith followed with 19 of her own to win the Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference game. Elly Smith contributed 13 points and Alyssa Summo added 6 for the Keene Beavers. Also scoring for Keene were Emily Whitney with 3 points and Caitlin Lopez with 2.

Keene’s height advantage aided both their defense and offensive play. Their players concentrated on blunting Maddie Pratt’s persistent attack, limiting Bolton’s star athlete to 8 points.

Bolton eighth grader Maria Baker contributed 8 points, continuing to show her potential to be a pivotal player in upcoming years. Caitlin Johnson contributed 5 points to the Eagles’ effort, and Molly Showers chipped in 2 points.

Bolton was competitive in the first quarter, scoring 11 points to Keene’s 19. But in the second quarter, Bolton was scoreless while Keene embarked on a 13-point scoring streak. Bolton rebounded in the third quarter with 10 points to Keene’s 16. The Beavers widened their advantage in the fourth quarter with another 18 point run, with Bolton adding two more points.

With the win, Keene boosts their record to 6-1 in the MVAC and 9-4 overall — and Bolton slips back a notch to 7-3 in the conference and 9-6 overall.

Boys earn win

Miles Warner of Keene Central scored 16 points and teammate Damion Brown scored 15 on Jan. 27 to lead the Beavers to a 56-25 win over the Bolton Eagles.

Keene’s steely defense, a fast pace and effective passing helped them achieve their solid Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference victory.

Assisting Warner and Brown were Josh Baldwin and Antonio Finsterer with 8 points each, aided by Antonio’s brother Azriel with 6 points. Tom Palen contributed two points and Lucas Isham added a foul shot.

Keene started off with an 18-7 first quarter and added to their advantage in each successive stanza.

Kevin Neacy lead the Eagles with 14 points. Craig Wholey contributed 5 points including a three-pointer, R.J. Demeo added 4 points and Jacob Beebe, 2. Demeo and Michael Gavin each grabbed 6 rebounds. Beebe tallied 4 assists.

With the win, Keene advances to 7-3 in the MVAC and 8-8 overall; while Bolton slips to 3-10 overall.