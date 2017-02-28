Beekmantown Eagles land back atop Section VII

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Beekmantown Eagles celebrate their Section VII championship win over the Plattsburgh Hornets.

PLATTSBURGH — Kade Collins giveth, Kade Collins taketh away.

In the final minute of the first period in the Section VII boy’s hockey final against Plattsburgh

High Feb. 28, Collins took a pass from Nathan Hebert and put the puck on net, finding its way in for the lone goal of the game in the Eagles 1-0 championship win.

Collins was not done, though, as he stole a goal from off the red line in the opening minutes of the third period to keep the Hornets off the board.

“It looks intense from the stands but we were really focusing on keeping our cool and making sure everyone stays out of Cole’s way,” Collins said. “I thought Harvey had it and I saw it behind him. It was a split-second kind of moment where I was able to make the right decision and the right play on it.”

“I thought it was underneath me,” Harvey said. “All the sudden I saw Kade come in and hit it out of the way, and that was a huge relief.”

“Our defense was rock solid and really supported Cole well in taking the secondary shots away,” coach Justin Frechette said about the effort of Collins, Hayden King, Nathan Hebert and Evan Davison. “Cole Harvey was a stud in net. He made the saves he had to make and about four or five he probably shouldn’t have made. He’s one of the best goaltenders in the state, he’s just overshadowed by Kamm Cassidy.”

On the goal he scored, Collins said he may have had some extra help.

“I think Matthew (Maggy) tipped a piece of that in, but what matters is it went in and we got the 1-0 win,” he said. “Our coach always says put everything on net and if you can get that lucky hickey bounce, then it goes in the net.”

While the top line did it’s job, it was the second line that was able to help keep the Hornets at bay, playing late shifts in the third period and playing a strong forecheck.

“We knew we had to stay out of the box and stay smart,” said Kaden Kowaloski said. “It feels great to get back on top.”

Freshman Seamus Andrew saw added minutes as a member of the second line, and was all over the ice making plays while the top line was resting.

“I wanted to put pucks on net and crash for rebounds,” Andrew said. “I think I played a good overall game. I forechecked hard and kept the pucks deep in the zone. I know I was able to help my team win a sectional championship and I hope I can do that for the next three years.”

“We knew going in we were going to need young kids and to have a freshman in that moment and I did not see him make one mental error tonight,” Frechette said. “We practice a lot of situational hockey and I think that paid off for us tonight. We were able to execute what they had practiced. We controlled the neutral zone real well. They did not have an odd-man rush all night, and that is a big difference.”

“It has been a wild ride,” Harvey said. “I would do it all over again if I could. We went out every day knowing it could have been our last and were really able to grind.”

Both Harvey and PHS goalie Dean Dashnaw finished with 25 saves in the game, as the Eagles held a 26-25 advantage in shots on net.

“I thought it was a classy, hard played, clean game and my hats off to Plattsburgh,” Frechette said.

Beekmantown plays Salmon River Saturday, March 4, at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse. The time is to be announced.

“They are a very big, physical team and they always come hard,” Frechette said. “We will get back to it and I look forward to the challenge of trying to advance to the final four.”