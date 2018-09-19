Beekmantown girls shutout Hornets

× Beekmantown’s Danielle Dyke battles for position versus Plattsburgh High’s Paige Murray during the Lady Eagles’ 2-0 victory on Thursday, Sept. 14 at PHS Athletic Field. Photo by Steve Criss

PLATTSBURGH | Maddy Woodward hit the crossbar thirty-seconds into the game for Plattsburgh High.

Unfortunately for the Lady Hornets, that is the closest they would get to the Beekmantown nets as the Lady Eagles shutout PHS 2-0 in Division I Northern Soccer League action on Thursday, Sept. 13.

“I thought our defense played really well,” said Beekmantown coach Peter Bursik. “We put Rylee Fesette on Brina Micheels, who is a phenomenal player for PHS. Rylee did a great job marking her and held her scoreless Our defense of Hallie Hurwitz, Emma Beach, Kiera Regan, Sarah Tisdale and Olivia Scott flowed well together.”

The game was fairly even in the first half until Avery Durgan broke the ice for Beekmantown with 8:32 remaining as she broke free on the left side and chipped in a shot past Hornets goalkeeper Delaney McCormick, who came out and challenged the speedy Durgan on the play. Danielle Dyke and Emma McCasland set up the score with nice passes in the offensive zone. Regan, who is just a freshman, had two scoring opportunities on direct kicks in the first half but McCormick was up to the task, making both saves for the Hornets.

Beekmantown had a slim 6-5 lead in shots in the first half as the teams headed to the intermission.

Plattsburgh had their best chance to tie the game with 23 minutes left as Woodward blasted a shot from 25-yards out but Eagles goalkeeper Bailey Carter made a solid save to preserve the shutout. Beekmantown finished with a 12-10 edge in shots for the match.

The Eagles began to apply pressure in the final 15 minutes and were rewarded for their efforts as Regan drilled a direct kick from 30-yards out with exactly 9:00 left in the second half to give the Eagles some insurance and a 2-0 lead over PHS. “Division 1 is wide open in the NSL,” Bursik said. “You have to bring your A-game every night.”