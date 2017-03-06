Beekmantown hockey earns final four appearance

× Beekmantown's Kade Collins (game-winning goal), Hayden King (assist) and Cole Harvey (25 saves) anchored the back half of the Eagle's roster throughout the sectional and regional run, as each played a major part in the Eagles 2-1 double-overtime win over Salmon River March 4. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH — For the second time in four months, Kade Collins ended the season of a Section X regional finalist in sudden-victory overtime.

This time around, the senior defenseman scored with 4:38 left in the second overtime to give the Beekmantown Eagles a 2-1 win over the Salmon River Shamrocks March 4, advancing the team to the NYSPHSAA Final Four in Buffalo.

In November, Collins sent a header into the back of the net in overtime as the Chazy Eagles also advanced to the final four with a win over Madrid-Waddington.

“I don’t know what is going on, maybe it’s just dumb luck or maybe it’s meant to be,” said Collins about his tendency this season for overtime heroics. “Going from sport to sport I do as much as I can to help the team out and it just happened to be me who scored the goals.”

Collins goal came off a faceoff where Christian Wawrzynski was able to slip the puck to Collins.

“I put it top corner and it went in,” Collins said. “We are going out there like we are underdogs, which we kind of are, and we are letting that fuel our fire. It’s crazy, I didn’t think we would be going to double overtime. We had the legs in the second overtime.”

“I told them after the first overtime it was going to be a faceoff or something small like that was going to determine the game and Kade made a great shot,” head coach Justin Frechette said. “I am just so happy for the kids in that locker room. The sacrifices those kids have made and the conditioning they have put in all paid off tonight. In tough situations your character is revealed and they came through again tonight.”

Collins also gave credit to the rest of his defense, including line partner Hayden King, who helped to hold the Shamrocks to one goal.

“Hayden and I communicate a lot and work well together,” Collins said. “We just want to give our offense the chance to advance and get the best shot.”

“Working with Kade all year we are able to talk and pass, we know what we are thinking,” said King. “It’s great to watch him. He is a true leader and what you want a captain to be made of. He knows how to work and it shows.”

Along with the defensive lines, the Eagles had a strong outing from all three front lines, allowing them to get rest for the top lines heading into the extra time.

“When you out these young players out in situations like this it is nice to see how they respond to the pressure,” Frechette said. “I think, throughout the game, we rolled our three lines. By doing that, when we had to bear down in overtime, we were able to do that and we had the fresher legs.”

King got his name in the scorebook with an opening assist to Josh McCauley, as King skated into the faceoff circle to the right of Salmon River goalie Jarrad Jackson and fired a shot which was tipped by McCauley into the net.

“I saw Josh in front of the net calling and I saw an opening,” King said. “I passed the puck at his stick and I never saw it go in, but I saw him celebrate.”

“We knew the goalie was big so we needed to get in front and get tips on it,” said McCauley. “That is what we were able to do and I got it in.”

The Shamrocks scored their goal on a scramble play during a power play in the second period, as Jalen Cook took a clearing play by Collins and found the back of the net.

“Kade came up big again, clearing the puck from the line, but when he let it out they got a quick stick on it and we were off to overtime,” said goalie Cole Harvey.

Harvey finished with 24 saves in the game, a both teams recorded 25 shots on net.

As the game approached overtime and went into the extra stanzas, Harvey said he and his defense were clicking.

“One of the biggest things we work on is letting the guys know to let me see the puck,” he said. “I’m pretty confident if I can see the puck which allows the other kids to mark the other players on a rush and I will take care of the save.”

Both Harvey and King said they were excited to be going to the state tournament in Buffalo.

“I never thought going in we would be here,” Harvey said. “I knew we would come out with grit and take it one game at a time. It has been an awesome experience.”

“We peaked at the right time after some struggles at the beginning of the season,” King said. “I’m excited and this is a dream come true.”

The Eagles will open the NYSPHSAA Division II championships Saturday, March 11, with an 11:45 a.m. faceoff against Section X champion St. Lawrence at Harbor Center Arena in Buffalo. The winner will play in the state championship game March 12 at noon.