Beekmantown holds off determined Saranac Chiefs

BEEKMANTOWN | The Beekmantown Eagles did not win the statistical battle versus the Saranac Chiefs on Saturday in CVAC football action.

The Eagles did win the game however, with a hard-fought 15-13 decision over a talented Chiefs squad.

Led by the running of senior Christian Moura, who gained 120 yards on 18 carries, Beekmantown ran their record to 3-0 on the young season.

The game came down to a two-point conversion pass with 14 seconds remaining after Saranac QB Luke Maye hit Jacob Nolan on a 17-yard scoring strike in the right corner of the end zone. The Chiefs lined up for the conversion in the shotgun formation and Maye was flushed out of the pocket to his right by Beekmantown lineman Dylan Seymour. Maye’s pass was knocked down by the Eagles corner-man Jalen Belrose and the Eagles held on for the win.

“I tried everything within our defensive schemes to keep Saranac out of the end zone,” Beekmantown coach Jamie Lozier said. “I mean, we didn’t have the ball on offense a whole lot and that’s a credit to Saranac. We are still making a lot of mistakes on the offensive side of the ball. It didn’t help that we had three turnovers in the game.”

Saranac capitalized on the Eagles’ first turnover as Andy LeBeau pounced on a fumble at the Eagle 22-yard line with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter. On second-and-goal from the Beekmantown three yard line, Maye ran the ball in for the game’s first score as he followed some great blocking by his offensive line. Garret Adolfo’s extra point gave the Chiefs a 7-0 lead with 4:03 left in the opening stanza.

Saranac had a touchdown called back on a holding penalty with 2:04 remaining in the first quarter which would have been huge for the Chiefs faithful. The two teams traded punts early in the second quarter and then the Beekmantown defense came up big as Matt LaValley stepped in front of an errant Maye pass and returned it 42-yards for an Eagles touchdown with 5:38 remaining in the first half. Cade Preston ran in a two-point conversion and Beekmantown held an 8-7 lead as the teams headed to the halftime intermission.

Beekmantown increased their lead to 15-7 as Moura broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run and Alex Trudeau added the point-after with 6:20 left in the third quarter.

The Chiefs and Eagles battled the 80-degree heat and humidity throughout the game, which seemed to hurt Saranac’s smaller roster more, as several players were experiencing cramping throughout the contest.

Maye also injured his ankle after he was sacked by Beekmantown’s Ryley Rafalko. Maye had his ankle taped by the Chiefs coaching staff and showed no ill effects from the injury as the game played out in the second half. Maye completed 15- of-25 pass attempts, good for 180 yards. Maye also led Saranac in the rushing department as he gained 79 yards on 17 carries.

“Luke Maye is the best quarterback I’ve seen in a while,” said Lozier. “We had to start stunting and stuff to try to slow him down a little bit. He still had success throwing the ball to Jacob Nolan and Isaac Garman even though we threw a lot of different coverages at them. I’m interested to see how other teams will try to stop Saranac down the road because they gave us a big challenge.”

Beekmantown received strong defensive efforts from Jaden Maldonado and Connor McGinnis from their linebacker slots, while Kaden Myers chipped in with an interception. Casey Breyette and Nick LeBeau stood out for Saranac on defense.

The Chiefs will look to get back on the winning track on Friday night down in Clintonville as they will battle the AuSable Valley Patriots (0-3).

Beekmantown will now prepare for their Class B rivals, the Peru Indians (2-1), on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.