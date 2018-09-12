Beekmantown jumps out to early lead and holds off Sentinels

× 1 of 2 Expand Beekmantown’s Christian Moura dives into the endzone for a score as Ticonderoga’s Dillon Schlogl finished the tackle Sept. 7. Photo by Jill Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Ticonderoga’s Ty Schlogl tries to evade Beekmantown defender Matthew Lavalley during their Sept. 7 matchup at Sentinel Field. Photo by Jill Lobdell Prev Next

TICONDEROGA | The Beekmantown Eagles jumped out to a 26-0 lead by halftime Friday night and withstood a Ticonderoga Sentinels comeback in the second half.

The Eagles (2-0) used seven different ball carriers and gained 266 yards on the ground as they held off the Sentinels for a 33-20 win in Week 2 of Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football action.

“I am very proud of the fact that we were able to play a lot of kids in this victory tonight,” said Beekmantown coach Jamie Lozier. “It’s never easy to come down to Ticonderoga on a Friday night and pull out a win. We are 2-0 now and that’s most important.”

The Eagles struck first on a broken play as Brandon Belrose was flushed out of the pocket by the Sentinels defense. Belrose, who split time at quarterback with Cade Preston, was able to use his athletic ability and avoided numerous tacklers and outraced the Ticonderoga defense for a 40-yard touchdown run with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter. Belrose also received key blocks from Will Colvard and Christian Moura on the scoring play.

Beekmantown dominated the second quarter as they scored three touchdowns on the Sentinels’ defense. Preston had a QB sneak from a yard out early in the stanza, and Belrose fired a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Dixon with 4:53 left in the second. Fullback Will Colvard capped off the first half explosion with a 5-yard scoring run.

Not to be outdone, Ticonderoga (0-2) started to click on their passing game, led by Junior quarterback Terrence Benedict who showed off a strong arm throughout the contest. Benedict completed 17 of 36 pass attempts, good for 162 yards, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Ty Schlogl and Michael DuShane also were effective running the ball for the Sentinels as they gained 51 and 42 yards, respectively.

Ticonderoga scored with 7:32 left in the third quarter as DuShane barreled into the end zone from three yards out. Bryce Gautreau, who caught eight passes for 35 yards, hauled in a three-yard touchdown strike from Benedict with 1:14 remaining to close the gap to 26-12.

“Our defense didn’t communicate very well for a while out there in the third quarter, but give Ti credit for that. It seemed like they ran the same slant play and we didn’t adjust to it,” Lozier said. “But I was really proud of the way our kids kept their heads and bounced back after Ticonderoga scored a couple of times.”

The Eagles put together a seven-play, 60-yard drive capped off by a 13-yard touchdown run by Christian Moura with 9:21 left in the fourth stanza as Beekmantown regained a more comfortable, 33-12 lead. Ti scored the final touchdown with 4:58 to go in the game as Benedict hit Carson Reeves with a two-yard dart and Gautreau caught a two-point conversion pass to produce the final margin.

Moura led the Eagles with 78 yards rushing on 10 attempts, while Belrose chipped in with 55 yards on 7 carries. Colvard ran seven times for 47 yards, and Connor McGinnis added 43 yards on just three attempts. Garrett Stevens ran the ball late off the bench for Beekmantown and had a carry for 34 yards.

The Eagles will now have their first home game of the young season Sept.15 at 1:30 p.m. as they host the 2-0 Saranac Chiefs.

The Sentinels will make the short trip North to face their Class D rivals, the Moriah Vikings (0-2), on Friday night, Sept. 14 at Linney Field in Mineville.