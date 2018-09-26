Beekmantown moves into second with comeback over Saranac Lake

× Beekmantown’s Albria Rodriguez and Alexys Hawks go up for a block attempt. Rodriguez had 13 kills in the Eagles comeback win over Saranac Lake Tuesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC LAKE | The Lady Red Storm were unable to hold onto a 2-1 lead Tuesday as Beekmantown rallied in the last two games to score a 3-2 win.

Courtney Macey had 16 kills while Albria Rodriguez added 13 kills for the Eagles offense, while Lizzie Hynes dished out 23 assists in the win. Defensively, Jenna Begor led with 19 digs, while Meagan Flynn added 18. Begor added five aces, while Rodriguez had a pair of blocks.

For the Red Storm, Marissa Gibbs and Madie Gay each had six kills, while Meagan O’Brien and Katie Gay each had seven assists and Danielle Gonyea had four aces. On defense, Sydney Andronica had 33 digs while Gonyea had two blocks.

League leader Peru scored a 3-1 win over the Northeastern Clinton Cougars, as Olivia Bousquet had 30 assists to go with nine aces and six kills. Marie Higgens added 12 digs and nine kills, while Isabelle Martin had seven kills and five aces. Molly Timmons added 10 digs. Sydney Hunter had 12 digs and six kills for the Cougars.

The Saranac Lady Chiefs got 21 kills and eight aces from Trinity Paquin. Maddy Hoeth added eight kills and Mikayla St. Louis had 20 assists in a 3-0 win over AuSable Valley. Madison DuBray added 15 digs defensively, while Stephanie Moulton had five kills and three blocks.

Lindsey Lincoln had four aces from the service line, while Isabela Perez had 11 digs, Abi Walton four kills and Madison Campbell four assists.

Northern Adirondack scored a 3-0 win over Lake Placid, with Cora Barnaby and Madison Brunell each serving for five aces. Barnaby led the team with three kills, while Chloe Smith had three aces, Anna Brown three assists and Brunell five digs.

For the Blue Bombers, Rose Burns had six digs, while Dylan Bashaw had four assists and Evelynn Sharp three kills.