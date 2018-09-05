Beekmantown, PHS post season opening shutouts

× Beekmantown’s Ryan Bone drops into pass protection on the offensive line against AuSAble Valley linebacker Trent Gravelle in the opening week of CVAC football. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | The first-week jitters were noticeable as the Beekmantown Eagles and AuSable Valley Patriots opened the CVAC regular season Aug. 31 at AuSable Valley High School.

It was Beekmantown who was able to overcome them first, as Brandon Belrose sparked his team with a long kickoff return and Connor McGinnis ran the ball in from 23 yards out to plays later as the Eagles would go on to defeat the Patriots, 41-0.

“I feel the team did extremely well but there are always things you can work on,” said Belrose, who finished the game with 95 passing yards and a touchdown while running for an effective 14 yards with two scores.

“We started off with plenty of mistakes, but I think our first touchdown calmed us all down,” said Alex Trudeau, who had 24 receiving yards and an interception on defense.

“This was a great way to start,” said McGinnis, who also caught a touchdown pass to go with his rushing score in the win. “We want to build off everything we were able to do in this game.”

Belrose’s first touchdown came on a seven yard quarterback sneak after connecting with Trudeau on a 24 yard pass play to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead to start the second quarter. Trudeau’s interception later in the quarter set up Belrose on his second scoring run, this time from 4 yards out.

Cade Preston connected with Trudeau on a 10 yards scoring strike to open scoring in the second half, while McGinnis caught a 12 yard pass from Belrose and Garrett Stevens scored on a 68 yard run play to close out the scoring.

“Our staff has been coaching long enough to know how to use the numbers we have to our advantage,” Beekmantown coach Jamie Lozier said. “On defense, we had a lot of new kids with little varsity experience and they played well. We are excited for this year and we have some high hopes. If we can stay healthy and clean up the mental mistakes, we will have a good season.”

Stevens’ one carry led all Beekmantown rushers, as eight backs carried the ball to total 190 yards with four touchdowns. Belrose (95) and Preston (27) combined for 122 passing yards with each throwing a scoring pass.

For the Patriots, their best drive came in the third quarter, when they were able to move the ball 25 yards in nine plays. On the fourth down play, the punt snap went over the punters head, and the Eagles recovered the ball at the Patriot 16, using the turnover to score points.

“The one thing is these kids did not give up,” AuSable coach Ed McAllister said. “They played hard and through the end of the game.”

The Eagles travel to Ticonderoga Friday for a matchup with the Sentinels at 7:30 p.m., while the Patriots start the season with a homestand, hosting the Plattsburgh High Hornets Friday at 7:30 p.m.

× Plattsburgh High running back Lestyn Williams ran for two touchdowns as the Hornets defeated Saranac Lake. Photo by DJ Alexander

HORNETS CONVINCING IN OPENER

The Hornets opened their season with a 32-0 win over the Saranac Lake Red Storm Aug. 31, as Lestyn Williams ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Williams scored both of his touchdowns in the opening quarter on runs of 32 and 4 yards, respectively. Zach Bieber then scored on a 23-yard pass from Ian Detulleo to close out the first half.

It did not take the Hornets long to score in the second half as Tyler Phillips scored on an 86 yard kickoff return to open the half, while Andrew Swiesz scored on a 65-yard run in the late stages of the game.

The Hornets finished the game with 274 rushing yards, while holding Saranac Lake to 220 yards of total offense for the game. Brett Munn led the Red Storm with 64 rushing.

The Red Storm will travel to Saranac for a Class C matchup Saturday at 1:30 p.m.