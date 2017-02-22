Beekmantown pulls away in third, NCCS dominates in hockey quarters

PLATTSBURGH — Christian Wawrzynski scored just over five minutes into the third period to give the Beekmantown Eagles boy’s hockey team a lead it would not relinquish against the Saranac Lake Red Storm Feb. 21, winning 3-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Section VII playoffs.

Wawrzynski scored on a rebound off the shot of Kaden Kowaloski, firing the puck into the crease from a low angle.

“I saw a shield there and wanted to put the puck into the area,” Wawrzynski said. I saw the back of the net move and that’s when I knew it was in.”

Nathan Hebert also picked up an assist on the goal.

The fourth seeded Eagles scored their first goal 51 seconds into the game when Brett Davison took a pass from Matthew Maggy, who had driven deep into the fifth seeded Saranac Lake zone, finding the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

The Red Storm equalized late in the first, as Drew Sturgeon took a pass from Austen Reyell and was able to get past a stickless Wawrzynski, moving his way from the boards into the middle of the ice, firing a wrist-shot which went over the should of Beekmantown goalie Cole Harvey.

After that, Harvey and the Eagles defense kept the Red Storm out of the net, despite a trio of prolonged attacks for Saranac Lake.

“This team really grinds and it was a dogfight until the end,” defender Kade Collins said. “We knew we were going to have to step up and we were able to do that. We were trying to get it to our wingers and chip it out to the centers.”

“I knew I could do it, but I knew it was my bad on the first one and I needed to do what I do in practice and square up on each shot and focus on the fundamentals to shut them down,” said Harvey, who finished with 23 saves.

“Coach always said you have to battle through adversity and after they scored none of our guys hung their head and we came back to get the win,” said Wawrzynski.

“It was a playoff game and we knew they were going to score,” coach Justin Frechette said. “Our best players had to make plays and Cole made four or five great saves when they got the puck through and Christian came up with a big goal.”

Frechette also gave credit to the opponent.

“Will Ellsworth, his staff and his players are an extremely hard team to play against,” Frechette said about Saranac Lake. “They are just a classy group of men and they fought hard tonight.”

The Eagles iced the game with 22 seconds left as Josh McCauley took a pass from Collins at his own goalline, firing the puck through both blue lines and into the empty net on the other side of the ice.

“It was just dead silence as the puck went up the ice,” Collins said.

“We have a set play when they pull their goalie and Josh was able to get the puck and convert,” added Frechette. “I think we got a lucky bounce.”

For Saranac Lake, Bruno Freeman made 23 saves.

The Eagles will travel to Lake Placid to face the top seed Blue Bombers Thursday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. in the 1932 Olympic Arena.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Beekmantown's Cole Harvey makes a save against The Red Storm's Casey Sturgeon.

Cougars blank Chiefs

ROUSES POINT — Nine different players lit the light for the third seed Northeastern Clinton Cougars as they scored an 11-0 win over sixth seed Saranac Chiefs Feb. 21.

Brady LaFountain led the way with a hat trick for the Cougars, while Adam Gallucci and Nick Rowe scored twice each. Aidan LaValley, Parker Favereau, Ian Gordon, Colby Boire, Alex Richard and Devin Sample also tallied a goal each.

Ryan Roberts made seven saves in the shutout victory, while Saranac goalie Konnor Shea made 51 saves on the night.

The Cougars will travel to AC North Arena Thursday for a 7 p.m. game against second seed Plattsburgh High School.