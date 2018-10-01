Beekmantown rallies against Plattsburgh High

× Beekmantown’s Christian Moura looks to get past a Plattsburgh High tackler as he breaks from the line in the Eagles’ 34-18 win over the Hornets Sept. 28. See more photos from this game at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown Eagles put up 28 points in the second half to score a 34-18 victory over Plattsburgh High last Friday rallying from a 12-6 halftime deficit.

“The boys had to wake up a little bit,” Beekmantown head coach Jamie Lozier said. “We had to fix somethings at halftime. I’m proud of them, they worked hard. It’s a fifth win. It feels good.”

Christian Moura ran for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the game, while Will Colvard added 97 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

“Coach talked to us and got us pumped up and used all of our weapons on offense,” Moura said. “We listened to our coaches and we started hitting holes. Our defense stepped up.”

Carson Lapier had a key defensive play, recording a safety in the third quarter.

“We started off slow and weren’t focused in,” Lapier said. “Later on we got our focus and we started plugging up holes.”

“I’m just proud of our guys right now,” Lozier said. “We get better each week. We made some silly mistakes again tonight, but we fixed them in the second half. We have to find that ticket to play a solid game.”

Brandon Belrose finished with 71 passing yards and 38 rushing yards, completing a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Belrose in the win.

For Plattsburgh High, Ian Detulleo had 235 passing yards with three touchdowns, connecting with Zack Bieber for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns with the third going to Cameron Colburn.

Detulleo also led the team with 15 rushing yards, as Beekmantown led the Hornets to 40 yards on the ground.

Defensively, Detulleo, Bieber and Dylan Garrant all recorded interceptions.

× Saranac’s Jake Nolan is all smiles after grabbing a touchdown pass while Ticonderoga’s Owen Stonitsch reacts in the background during Saranac’s 34-14 win over Ticonderoga Sept. 29. See more photos from this game at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Chiefs earn win against sentinels

The host Chiefs jumped out to an early lead and were able to get a pair of key interceptions in the fourth quarter to complete a 34-14 victory over Ticonderoga Sept. 29.

Isaac Garman (23, 13) and Jake Nolan (25, 16) each caught a pair of touchdown passes from Luke Maye (14-28, 225 yards) in the first half to build up a 28-0 lead. Interceptions by Garman and Parker Schwartz stalled the final pair of Sentinel drives in the fourth quarter.

Garrett Adolfo and Addison Kelting also had interceptions for the Chiefs. Nolan ended the day with 135 receiving yards and 21 rush yards, while Garman had 59 reception yards.

“Ticonderoga is starting to make some transitions into the passing game and we did give up some short passes but we wanted to make sure we did not give them the deep ball,” Everleth said.

Indians defeat Patriots

The Peru Indians were balanced through all four quarters as they scored a 35-0 win over AuSable Valley Sept. 29.

Ryley O’Connell finished 24-31 passing for 270 yards and three scores, while Austin Carpenter was the top target with nine receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Devin Blake added five receptions for 75 yards and a pair of scores, while Alex Palmer ran for two touchdowns and 95 rushing yards.

The Peru defense was stifling on the ground, holding Matt Pray to three yards and the Patriots to just 10 rushing yards as a team. Evan Snow had 75 passing yards, with Luis Perez hauling in five receptions for 52 yards.