Beekmantown shuffles — or skates — off to Buffalo

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Beekmantown hockey players load up the bus before departing for the NYSPHSAA final four in Buffalo March 9.

PLATTSBURGH — After a final morning practice at the Stafford Ice Arena, the Beekmantown Eagles varsity boy’s hockey team made their final preparations before boarding a bus to take them to the west side of the state March 9.

The Eagles will hold a practice at the Harbor Center Arena in Buffalo today before taking the ice to face Section X’s St. Lawrence Saturday, March 11, at 11:45 a.m. It will be the second straight game for the Eagles against a Section X opponent.

“We got back to practice and worked on things we felt we needed to improve,” Josh McCauley said. “We watched some film on them and learned some of the things they do. I think we are very prepared to go.”

“It has been a grind,” said defender Ethan Davison, who scored the first goal of the playoffs. “We have been giving it all we have and stuck with the plan, and we are here. It is a lot of focus on what we have to do and putting the game plan together.”

“It has been a great week of preparation and the kids have been really focused,” said Head Coach Justin Frechette. “We like our game plan going in and it is now all about focus and executing that when the puck drops it’s about outworking the man across from you. We have practiced it and now we get to go and execute. We are not going down for vacation we are on a business trip.”

“It has been crazy because we came into the playoffs as an underdog and we knew we had to fight,” said Nathan Hebert, who plays on the same line as Davison. “We started to grind and come together as a unit and it has never been better. Everything started to pick up game by game and the higher the stakes rise up.”

The duo came together later in the season to sure up the second defensive unit behind Kade Collins and Hayden King.

“Me and Evan have really learned to talk to each other and communicate better,” Hebert said. “I was up at forward during the year and since we came together we have been ale to get stronger every game together.”

Assistant Coach Blake Frechette said it has been a unique experience to watch the team come together.

“It is a different group,” he said. “They all have their own personalities in reference to style of play. It’s a young team that found itself about two-thirds of the way in to the season. It is a team that is continuing to grow. They support each other well and the communicate well. It’s like a dance where you get to the point where you do not event have to talk about what your partner is doing, you just go.”

Along with the formation of the defensive unit, anchored by goalie Cole Harvey, the Eagles have been able to rely on their second and third offensive lines to play deep into the game without having to adjust shift times.

“When you can have faith in your defensive zone with your kids to do the right thing, on all three lines, it is really rewarding,” Blake Frechette said. “If you are going to go on at all, especially in state play, you have to have three lines working because some of the bigger schools have four lines and six defenders instead of four.”

“We knew going into the season there were going to be a lot of young players in key positions,” Justin Frechette said. “They were able to gain experience in the regular season, which hurt us sometimes in the regular season, but it paid off at the right time.”

While the Eagles have rounded into a competitive team unit, it has been Kade Collins who has led the squad over the last three games with game-winners and key plays in each.

“Kade is someone you know in those clutch moments is going to be a calming force and he does so much that does not show up in the scoreboard,” Justin Frechette said. “Kade is the epitome of the player who is going to rise up and make the big play in the big moment.”

Now, the Eagles make the longest trip in state tournament history for themselves to Buffalo with a young yet experienced team when it comes to state level competition, whether in hockey, soccer or other sports.

“Last year I went by myself as a sectional representative and it’s much better to take my team with me,” Justin Frechette said. “They have seen the stage and they know what it is like. We have painted a picture of what everything is going to look like so they know what they are going to experience. We have shown them pictures of everything.”

“This is as far as I have ever been for a game like this but we are used to it,” McCauley said. “We have played in games like this before and I am confident in my team that we are going to handle the situation right.”

The winner of the semifinal games, which start with top-ranked Pelham taking on Brockport at 9:30 a.m. before the St. Lawrence — Beekmantown matchup, will play in the state championship game at noon Sunday, March 12.