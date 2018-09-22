Beekmantown sweeps in volleyball

× Expand Beekmantown’s Alexys Hawks sets a ball for the Eagles. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | The Beekmantown Eagles got 15 assists from Lizzie Hynes and 11 from Alexys Hawks as Beekmantown scored a 3-0 win over AuSable Valley Thursday. Jenna Begor added nine digs, while Meghan Flynn had seven digs and Albria Rodriguez tallied 14 kills. Leah Shay had a pair of kills for the Patriots, while Rosja Depo had three assists.

Amber Caron had 23 digs and Stephanie Moulton added 12 kills as the Saranac Chiefs scored a 3-0 win over Plattsburgh High. Mikayla St.Louis had 17 assists, 10 digs and six kills in the win, while Abigail Duquette added eight assists. Hannah Giroux and Molly Channell had 13 digs each, while Bridget Melhorn had 11 assists.

Olivia Bousquet was a force on offense as the Peru Indians defeated Northern Adirondack, recoding 15 assists while also hitting for seven kills in the win. Marie Higgins added six aces and four digs, while Julia Prescott had three aces. Anna Brown had three assists and two aces for the Bobcats.

Madie Gay had six kills and six digs in a balanced effort as the Saranac Lake Lady Red Storm scored a 3-0 win over Northeastern Clinton. Sydney Adronica had 20 digs and four aces for the Red Storm, while Katie Gay and Meagan O’Brien each had six assists, Katera Poupore had nine digs for the Cougars, while Grace Dumas had seven assists.