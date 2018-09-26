Belrose twins lead Beekmantown to win

× 1 of 2 Expand Twin brothers Jalen (1) and Brandon (7) Belrose combined for five touchdowns and three turnovers in the Beekmantown Eagles’ 32-20 win over Peru Sept. 22. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

BEEKMANTOWN | Beekmantown senior quarterback Brandon Belrose said it was just like the days when he and his twin brother, Jalen, were on the other side of the fence of the Beekmantown High School field.

“It was like back when we were playing out there on the field and I would just throw the ball up to him,” Belrose said after throwing three touchdown passes to Jalen in the Eagles’ 32-20 win over the Peru Indians Sept. 22.

“It was just like playing in the backyard.”

Jalen Belrose started his big day on the first possession of the game, catching a long pass from Brandon and running for half of the 71 yards needed to find the endzone on a third down play.

“I was preparing to play receiver this week because of an injury,” Jalen said. “That person came back for the game, but the coaches still rotated me into the offense and I was able to make the plays.”

“He has good hands,” said Brandon, who connected two more times with his brother on plays of 32 and 28 yards for touchdowns. “We knew we could get him open and he was able to make some big plays.”

“It was about finding out where we could attack the defense,” said coach Jamie Lozier after the game. “This is always a great game between these two teams, and it often comes down to which team can attack weaknesses better.”

While Jalen would not receive another scoring pass in the second half, he turned his attention to defense, picking off Peru quarterback Ryley O’Connell three times in the final 24 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, Brandon Belrose would find Will Colvard for a 20 yard scoring pass before rushing one in from 13 yards out.

In all, Brandon Belrose finished with 206 passing yards and four touchdowns while running for 37 yards and another score. Jalen Belrose had 131 receiving yards and three scores, while rushing once for four yards. Christian Moura led the Eagles with 74 rush yards.

For the Indians, O’Connell connected twice in the opening quarter with Austin Carpenter for touchdowns of 17 and 28 yards to hold a 14-6 lead heading into the second quarter. O’Connell later threw a six yard scoring pass to Robert Reynolds.

O’Connell finished with 227 yards, with Carpenter having 114 receiving yards and Carson Cunningham adding 61 yards. Alex Palmer added 42 rushing yards.

CHIEFS DEFEAT PATRIOTS

Matt Pray returned for AuSable Valley and ran for 127 yards, but it was not enough as Saranac scored a 27-6 win over the Patriots Sept. 21.

Luke Maye threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns on passes to Jake Nolan (6-135 yards), Isaac Garman (2-68 yards) and Connor Recore (3-55).

Nolan added a fourth score on the ground with a 16-yard score in leading the team with 46 rushing yards overall. Defensively, Nolan and Anthony LeBeau had interceptions.

For the Patriots, Evan Snow had 86 passing yards, 55 of the going to Luis Perez. Snow scored the lone touchdown for the Patriots on a one yard keeper.

HORNETS UPSET

The Plattsburgh High Hornets were unable to keep their winning streak going at Linney Field in Mineville as Maddox Blaise ran for 232 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikings 42-20 win over the Hornets Sept. 21.

Jerin Sargent scored the other two touchdowns for the Vikings on a five yard reception and three yard run.

PHS quarterback Ian Detulleo was able to connect on a pair of long touchdown passes in the game, a 72 completion to Dylan Garrant and a 53 yard scoring pass to Tyler Phillips. Detulleo finished with 167 passing yards and two scores, while Andrew Swiesz lead the team with 50 yards on the ground.