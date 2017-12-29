Bennett breaks rebounding record as Warriors advance

LAKE GEORGE — Graceann Bennett and her Lake George teammates played with determination Dec. 19 against tough rival North Warren in a pivotal Adirondack League showdown.

After the hard-fought battle which Lake George won 67-39, Bennett was informed that her 31 rebounds against North Warren had set new school single-game and career rebounding records in addition to her game-high 22 points, which included two shots from behind the arc.

“It was definitely a really cool experience to hear about the record when I found out about it afterwards,” the 6’2” junior center for the Warriors said.

But Bennett said her teammates were responsible for her rebounding achievement.

“I credit everything in my career to my team — it all goes to them really,” she said, noting they are responsible for the offensive setups and keeping opponents away from the ball.

“You can’t break records without being backed up by a talented team that gets you there,” she continued.

Bennett, who is being recruited by several Division I colleges, and her older sister Mackenzie led their team to the Section II Class C title in 2016.

Last season, Bennett and her team won the Adirondack League Championship.

The prior Lake George High School career rebounding record was 993, set in the late 1990s by Noel Curcio. Bennett exceeded that landmark in the second quarter.

Bennett praised her opponents in Tuesday’s game.

“North Warren always put up a battle. They’re an incredibly well-coached, tough team with scrappy players,” she said.

She noted that her team, only seven players on deck for the game, didn’t perform well in the first half.

Statistics show their troubles: the team committed 13 turnovers and too many fouls in the first half, which ended 30-24 in the Warriors’ favor, after the Cougars enjoyed the lead for a few minutes.

Lake George settled down in the second half, scoring 37 points to the North Warren’s 15.

“Things really turned around in the second half,” she said. “It was the fluidity of our transition game — we played really well together.”

The fourth quarter ended with a 20-point run by Lake George, interrupted by merely one foul shot by North Warren. The win advances Lake George’s season record to 4-0 in the Adirondack League and 4-1 overall.