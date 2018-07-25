Bingaman joins men’s hockey staff

× Expand Middlebury College photo Nick Bingaman was named a team captain during his senior year and was a 2017 ECAC West Second-Team Selection. During his career at Hobart, the forward skated in 106 games with 80 points on 44 goals and 36 assists.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College officials have announced the hiring of Nick Bingaman as an assistant men’s hockey coach.

“I could not be more excited to join Coach Sinclair and the Middlebury men’s hockey program,” said Bingaman. “I look forward to adding a new perspective to the locker room and building on the efforts this team, as well as the coaching staff has given over the last couple seasons.”

“We are excited to welcome Nick to the Panther hockey family,” Sinclair said. “He was a respected leader and captain at Hobart. His experiences in junior hockey, at Hobart under the mentorship of Mark Taylor, and in his recent professional life will help him connect with our student-athletes and support development on and off the ice.”

Bingaman is a 2017 graduate of Hobart with a bachelor’s degree in economics. While with the Statesmen, he was a Presidential Scholar and won the Beverly Chew-Academic Excellence and Outstanding Citizenship Awards. Bingaman helped guide the Statesmen to NCAA tournament appearances in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and ECAC West Tournament Championships in each of those three seasons.

Bingaman was named a team captain during his senior year and was a 2017 ECAC West Second-Team Selection. During his career at Hobart, the forward skated in 106 games with 80 points on 44 goals and 36 assists. Bingaman tallied a career-best 29 points during his senior season (16 goals, 13 assists). The Statesmen posted a record of 76-26-10 during his four seasons with the program, including three winters with 20-plus victories.

He also volunteered his time teaching the game to youth in both Hooksett, New Hampshire and Jamestown, New York. Bingaman was a staff member for the East Coast Selects camp in western New York.

He joins Middlebury after spending a year in private industry at Unum as a sales consultant.