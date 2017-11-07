Blue Bombers are Final Four bound!

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Joaquin Benevides controls the ball for Lake Placid against St. Lawrence in the regional semifinals.

COLONIE | After dropping their final game of the regular season to a one-win Elizabethtown/Lewis-Westport squad, no one was thinking Final Four in Lake Placid.

“This is a total surprise and a gift,” coach Stuart Hemsley said as Lake Placid punched their first ticket to the Class C Final Four with a 1-0 win over Maple Hill on Nov. 4 in Colonie. “We got healthy and really focused coming into post season play and I could not ask for anything more out of them. We are going to put everything on the table and play for our lives.”

Tyler Hinkley scored the lone goal against Maple Hill on an assist from Matthew Brandes, while Jacob Novick added three saves in the shutout win.

Since a 5-2 win over AuSable Valley, the Bombers have only allowed one goal in their 1-1 shootout win against Northern Adirondack.

“That goal came off two great saves by Jacob that went to their feet instead of ours,” Hemsley said. “We have been playing disciplined soccer and not giving up a lot of goals while finding our chances on the other end.”

Lake Placid, the fourth ranked team in the most recent New York State Sportswriter’s poll, will take on top ranked Byron-Bergen/Eden in the semifinal round, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. on the Middletown High School turf field.

“The field down there is huge, so when we have the ball we need to widen the field and when they have the ball we need to make it small and get the ball back,” Hemsley said.

The Class C championship game will be held on the Middletown High grass field Sunday, Nov. 12, at 10:30 a.m.