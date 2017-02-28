Blue Bombers repeat as NYSPHSAA Nordic champs

NORTH CREEK — Led by strong performances by Henry McGrew and Scott Schulz, the Lake Placid varsity Nordic team returned to the top of the podium at the NYSPHSAA Nordic championships in North Creek Feb. 28.

“They like to be winners,” Bombers head coach Bill Frazer said. “These boys are competitive and when it’s game time, they bring their biggest games when it matters most.”

The Bombers defeated Section II’s Queensbury to win the state title, while they also anchored the Section VII team to win a state title.

“We knew Queensbury was going to be a competitive team all season,” Frazer said. “The crew we have here is impressive, so it was the hope we would be able to accomplish something like this.”

Henry McGrew led the Bombers on day one, winning the classic race.

“Being my senior year, it was an important goal to me to repeat as state champs,” McGrew said. “Getting this win meant a lot to me. Cross country season helped me get back to where I am now because of the coaching of Bill and Mel (Frazer, cross country head coach). The classic is my strong suit and I wanted to go out there and attack the course. Everything just clicked and I started to pull away.”

McGrew said there was added chemistry for the team because they were all members of the cross country team.

“It’s always competitive when we are running, but when we get into skiing, it gets serious,” he said.

While McGrew won the classic, junior Scott Schulz had an impressive run in his leg of the relay race, taking the top overall individual championship as the Bombers won the relay event.

“I was the most amped for this race (relay) because I love to skate/sprint,” Schulz said. “I was surprised when I was announced in first place because he buried me by 1:30 the day before. It’s crazy.”

Schulz also said he enjoyed the partnerships he had formed with the team.

“I love the guys I’m with and we have such a great friendship,” he said. “We push each other as hard as we can.”

Along with the triumphs of the Lake Placid boy’s team, Lady Bomber Gabby Armstrong finished her high school career as a state champion in the classic and as the overall best skier in the event.

“I have been training with Bill for, I guess forever, in all three sports,” Armstrong said. “It was an amazingly great course for the bad weather we had and I did not fall, which was my goal. I have put a lot of training into the classic because I am a biathlete, so it feels good to end the season with this.”

Many of the Blue Bombers top skiers will be competing next week in the Junior Nationals event, which will be held on their home turf of Mount Van Hoevenburg.