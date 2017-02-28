Bobcats, Knights return to Class C girl’s final

BEEKMANTOWN — For the second year, the Seton Catholic Lady Knights scored an upset win over the Lady Patriots in the semifinal round of the Section VII/Class C tournament Feb. 27.

The Knights scored a 50-49 victory over the Patriots after Gretchen Zalis connected on a pair of free throws in the final seconds.

After hitting her first foul shot, Zalis missed the second one she took. However, a line violation on AVCS gave Zalis a third chance, connecting on the additional free throw to give a Knights the lead.

A last-second shot by the Patriots would fall short.

“I am just ecstatic,” Zalis said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our seniors and everyone who played on the floor. Our crowd and our families kept our heads up and supported us and really helped pace us the entire game. Nothing was going through my mind at first. All I thought was I have to make this — I have to make this and then it just swished. My mind was still blank. I was so happy I couldn’t even think.”

“It was a great team effort, great team effort,” said coach Donna Dixon-Vosh. “We did what we needed to do when we needed to do it. The more they played the more confident they became in each other. Madison McCabe had a monster game. She hit shots when we were right in her face. She is a really good player. Give her a lot of credit.

“All I thought was Gretchen had this,” she added about the free throws. “I was thinking that when she makes the first one the second one will drop. I was really happy about the lane violation.”

While Zalis ended with 18 points, Cailene Allen led the Knights with 23 points.

“Caliene went off and hit her amazing shots,” Zalis said.

“I feel amazing,” Allen said. “I think we all played good as a team. We all hustled throughout the game and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

“We started out really slow but we kept our composure,” Nixon-Vosh said. “We were down 10-0 and we knew they were going to double Gretchen. We told Cailene to hang in there and she was going to have a monster game. She did what she needed to do and Gretchen hit her two free throws at the end of the game and we did it as a team. I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

Nicole Bullock scored 5 points, while Rachel Racette and Kelsey Hulbert each scored 2.

“We were down and we knew we had to step it up and get back into the game,” Hulbert said. “Cailene started making all of her shots in the second half and Gretchen started hitting all of her free throws especially at the end of the game. As a team we worked really hard together.”

“I am really proud of our team,” Racette said. “We were down. We didn’t get ourselves down. We kept up our intensity throughout the game.”

McCabe scored 30 points for the Patriots, while Leah Shay scored 7, Nia Blaise 5, Kourtney Keenan 4, Hannah Rondeau 2 and Dru Gravelle 1.

The Knights will face top seed Northern Adirondack at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse for the Class C championship game Friday, March 3, at 6:15 p.m.

BEEKMANTOWN — A 13-1 opening quarter got the Northern Adirondack Lady Bobcats in front of the Ticonderoga Lady Sentinels, and a 20-12 fourth ended all doubt as the top seed advanced with a 57-48 win Feb. 27.

Bobcats coach Scott Brooks said the Sentinels kept the game interesting during the middle quarters.

“It was a little too close,” Brooks said. “Give all the credit to Ticonderoga. They came out and played hard and gave us a game. It is really hard to win a team three times in a year and they proved that to us today. My hats off to them. We were doubling down on (Emily) Pike early in the first and second quarter and they started hitting three’s, so we had to guard that. They adjusted and we adjusted. It was great playoff basketball.”

“We worked hard to the end,” center Paige Chilton said. “We worked hard during practice and it showed here. We are going to work hard again and be ready for Friday and try to get the game.”

“We played a great game,” said Emily Peryea. “We kind of let up a bit, but then we dug in. We all stuck together and said we had to play better. We started hitting shots that we didn’t make in the first half.”

Chilton led the Bobcats with 20 points while Peryea scored 15, Juliana Gardner 10, Danya Burl 6 and Avery Lambert 6.

Delany Hughes led the Senitnels with 22 points, while Pike added 20. Paige Bailey and Saidi St. Andrews each scored 3.

The Bobcats will face Seton Catholic at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse for the Class C championship game Friday, March 3, at 6:15 p.m.

— Keith Lobdell contributed to this report