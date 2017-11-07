Bobcats win D title five game thriller

× Expand Northern Adirondack collects the Section VII/Class D title after defeating Lake Placid in five games.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Class D championship volleyball game had three games go to the max score and overtime before the Northern Adirondack Lady Bobcats earned the title with a 35-18 fifth game victory over Lake Placid Nov. 4.

NAC opened with a 28-26 extra point game one win before Lake Placid scored wins of 25-14 and 25-23. NAC then scored a 25-23 win heading into the deciding game.

“I am so excited,” said coach Katrina Castine, who brought her team from a winless 2016 to a sectional title in 2017. “We had to work for this. We had to really fight tonight. We need to work on our serves. We didn’t do well with them tonight for some reason. We need to gel more. Today we came and we were cold, but we came together as a team and pulled it off. We are famous for going five sets.”

“I finally get to say my statement: We fought like we never fought before,” said Chloe Smith, who finished with five aces in the game.

“We a long time to get here and we finally did it,” said Anna Brown.

“We waited a long time to be here,” added Britt Gilmore, who had seven digs. “We worked hard all season.”

The Bobcats next play in the Class D regional finals Nov. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at Saranac High School.

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story