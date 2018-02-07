Bolton’s Pratt caps historic week

× Maddie Pratt was the seventh player to join the 1,000-point club in the past week, equaling the number for most in a single season set last year. Currently, 10 players have joined the exclusive scoring club in the 2017-18 season. Video of this accomplishment can be found online at the Sun Community News Facebook page. Photo by Jill Lobdell

BOLTON LANDING | In a win over MVAC Northern Division for Seton Catholic Feb. 2, Bolton’s star center Maddie Pratt helped set two benchmarks for her career and in Section VII.

In scoring her 1,000th point of her career, Pratt capped off a week where as many players hit the sacred scoring mark than in any year since records had been recorded.

Pratt joined AuSable Valley’s Joel Martineau, Plattsburgh High’s Andrew Cutaiar, Moriah’s Joey Stahl, Northern Adirondack’s Paige Chilton and Seton Catholic’s Gretchen Zalis as one of seven players who reached 1,000 points in the seven day span.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Pratt said after the game. “I’ve been working really hard during the season and off season starting four years ago when I was in 8th grade. It’s pretty great to have this. It was defiantly a team effort. We had four and five scorers, basically the whole team scored, rebounds and steals. They look for me sometimes extra inside. They were always there to help me and encourage me.”

“I’ve known Maddie since she was in the fifth grade,” said coach Luke Schweikert. “I’ve to know her not only as a teacher but as a coach. She brings a lot of joy to me not only in the classroom, but on the court as well. Maddie has never brought up the 1,000 career points to me. I had to pull her to the side and talk to her about it. She was one of those kids who we never left in during garbage time or when there are really big leads. She is a really good passer and looks for the open girls. It’s been a real joy to be a part of this.”

With a 58-39 win over Seton Catholic, the Lady Eagles kept hold of the inside track for the Feb. 16 MVAC championship game, while giving Division I’s Westport breathing room ahead of the Lady Knights.

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story