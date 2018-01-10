Bolton’s ultra-young basketball squad is experiencing early-season success

× Expand Photo provided

BOLTON LANDING | Bolton High School’s entire freshman class is comprised of 11 boys and four girls, and three of these four girls not only play on Bolton’s basketball team, but they’re starters for the squad.

These 9th graders, along with five teammates, have been taking on all challengers so far this season demonstrating hot shooting, smooth teamwork and tenacious defense.

Through the last month, they’ve been thrilling fans and stunning opponents, remaining undefeated as of Dec. 20 .

They’re 5-0 in the Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference and 7-0 overall for 2017-18.

Coach Luke Schweickert said he’s pleased about the team’s dedication to the sport and their accomplishments to date.

“The kids are off to a good start,” he said, noting that his three freshmen — Chelsea Speranza, Maria Baker and Katelyn VanAuken — have remarkable skills despite their youth.

“Our three 9th graders have definitely earned their spots on the team,” he said, noting that they’ve played basketball together since third grade.

All three played last year as eighth graders, and the latter two were starters. All three, along with senior Maddie Pratt, were key players on the soccer team that last year fought all the way to the state finals.

In basketball this year, forward VanAuken is averaging 13 points per game, not far behind Pratt, who is averaging 17.6 points.

Maria Baker, a tough guard and good ball handler who distributes the ball well, is averaging 9 points per game. Chelsea Speranza, athletic and aggressive on defense, is averaging 5.5 steals per game.

The teams elder members — seniors Pratt and Ashley Connery, along with juniors Molly Showers and Kiara Mantz and sophomore Alysha McGarr— have worked well with their younger counterparts.

Pratt, awarded as the 2016-17 MVAC South Most Valuable Player and anchor of this year’s team, mentors the younger players as she hones her own skills.

“Maddie is a very solid, selfless player,” Schweickert said.

Classmate Ashley Connery, who was out all last year due to a torn ACL, has returned and is also providing considerable leadership, coach Schweickert said.

“Ashley is not only a really good defensive player, but she’s a great leader,” he said, noting that Connery — averaging 8 rebounds this year — routinely drives her Honda around town picking up her teammates to bring them to practice.