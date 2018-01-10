Bolton’s ultra-young basketball squad is experiencing early-season success

Photo provided
BOLTON LANDING | Bolton High School’s entire freshman class is comprised of 11 boys and four girls, and three of these four girls not only play on Bolton’s basketball team, but they’re starters for the squad.
These 9th graders, along with five teammates, have been taking on all challengers so far this season demonstrating hot shooting, smooth teamwork and tenacious defense.
Through the last month, they’ve been thrilling fans and stunning opponents, remaining undefeated as of Dec. 20 .
They’re 5-0 in the Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference and 7-0 overall for 2017-18.
Coach Luke Schweickert said he’s pleased about the team’s dedication to the sport and their accomplishments to date.
“The kids are off to a good start,” he said, noting that his three freshmen — Chelsea Speranza, Maria Baker and Katelyn VanAuken — have remarkable skills despite their youth.
“Our three 9th graders have definitely earned their spots on the team,” he said, noting that they’ve played basketball together since third grade.
All three played last year as eighth graders, and the latter two were starters. All three, along with senior Maddie Pratt, were key players on the soccer team that last year fought all the way to the state finals.
In basketball this year, forward VanAuken is averaging 13 points per game, not far behind Pratt, who is averaging 17.6 points.
Maria Baker, a tough guard and good ball handler who distributes the ball well, is averaging 9 points per game. Chelsea Speranza, athletic and aggressive on defense, is averaging 5.5 steals per game.
The teams elder members — seniors Pratt and Ashley Connery, along with juniors Molly Showers and Kiara Mantz and sophomore Alysha McGarr— have worked well with their younger counterparts.
Pratt, awarded as the 2016-17 MVAC South Most Valuable Player and anchor of this year’s team, mentors the younger players as she hones her own skills.
“Maddie is a very solid, selfless player,” Schweickert said.
Classmate Ashley Connery, who was out all last year due to a torn ACL, has returned and is also providing considerable leadership, coach Schweickert said.
“Ashley is not only a really good defensive player, but she’s a great leader,” he said, noting that Connery — averaging 8 rebounds this year — routinely drives her Honda around town picking up her teammates to bring them to practice.
They are joined by juniors Molly Showers and Kiara Mantz, plus sophomore Alysha McGarr.
“Molly brings a lot of energy to the team coming off the bench — Kiara is a strong rebounder — and Alysha is doing well in her first year playing basketball,” Schweickert said.
The squad’s most recent game was against Indian Lake/Long Lake, which going into the matchup was unbeaten. Bolton defeated them 62-30.
VanAuken was high scorer with 18 points and Pratt scored 15. Speranza had 14 points and a crowd-thrilling 10 steals. Baker tallied 5 points and 8 assists. Connery grabbed 8 rebounds and had four assists. Mantz and Connery scored 4 points each, and McGarr scored 2.
On Dec. 15, Bolton blew away Wells 67-17. Connery sank six three-pointers in seven attempts from behind the arc, earning the status of high scorer with 22 points.
Van Auken and Pratt scored 14 points apiece, and Baker netted 13. Speranza played strong defense in this conference game, Schweickert said.
A week earlier, all the players present that night scored as Bolton rolled over Minerva-Newcomb 73-16.
Leading the team was VanAuken with 16 points; followed by Pratt with 12; McGarr and Showers with 10 each; and Baker, Speranza and Mantz with 8 apiece. McGarr tallied 10 rebounds.
On Dec. 5, Bolton faced tough Schroon Lake in a hard-fought MVAC game, and won 44-36 as Maddie Pratt showed why she was conference MVP last year, pouring in 22 points accompanied by 13 rebounds. All the Bolton players contributed to the effort, as Pratt was joined by VanAuken scoring 11, and Connery, 9.
Schweickert said that both Schroon Lake and Crown point are formidable opponents. Bolton was scheduled to meet up with Crown Point on Thursday Dec. 21. He said that he’s expecting his young squad to play hard and smart “against very skilled juniors and seniors” on the Panthers’ squad.
Next up for Bolton is an away game against Johnsburg Thursday January 4.